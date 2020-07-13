Every new map announced for Overwatch 2 so far

Overwatch 2 was unveiled at BlizzCon 2019 and while fans are still patiently waiting for news on the upcoming sequel, there are some bits of information floating around that many might not be aware of.

Normally, players obsess over new heroes and it’s clear that Overwatch 2 will have many, with the Canadian Sojourn being the only confirmed one so far, but what about maps?

As it turns out, quite a few maps have already been quietly confirmed by Blizzard devs that will be included in Overwatch 2 and they all look great additions to the current lineup we know and love.

Thus far, it’s not clear exactly what game modes these maps will be, except for Toronto which will feature the new "Push" game mode, but it’s likely they’ll be Escort, 2CP, and Hybrid.

Toronto

The exception, of course, is Toronto as it was playable at BlizzCon as part of the game’s newest mode “Push.”

While Toronto is the only confirm Push map so far and is still in development, it looks impressive with the hockey rink, snow, and streetcars.

Push is a new game mode where players engage in a tug-of-war over an objective and need to move it a certain distance. Think of it like payload but with both teams on offense at the same time.

Rio

BlizzCon 2019 also featured a playable PVE story mission, but Rio will also be getting a special PVP map as well, just like how Rialto, Uprising and Havana have archive variants.

Some areas of the map feature cramped stress similar to that of Kings Row and Paris, but it also has a really nice-looking beach section too.

Amusingly, this won’t be the first “Rio” map as it was also home to the first LucioBall stadium featured in Summer Games.

Gothenburg

Sweden is finally getting its own Overwatch map and it makes sense as both Torbjorn and Brigitte are from there.

Shown off in screenshots is the Ironclad Industries building so it’s obvious we’ll find quite a bit of Torbjorn lore in this one.

The map also features a lake area, so be on the lookout for some environmental kill potential.

Monte Carlo

The last map that's already been confirmed for Overwatch 2 is Monte Carlo and it even comes with a casino area.

Out of all the maps, this one is likely to incorporate some sort of payload as the streets seem prime for some objective navigation.

There’s no word yet on how many maps exactly will launch with Overwatch 2, but at least we know that these four are on the way.