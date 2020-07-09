Every new Overwatch 2 hero Blizzard could be adding to sequel roster

Blizzard’s unconventional Overwatch 2 sequel is on its way, and with it is coming a proper series storyline, single-player modes, and even more characters for the already supersized roster ⁠— but who will be Overwatch heroes 33, 34, 35, and beyond?

Overwatch’s roster is already pretty stacked. Most recently, Blizzard added character-copying Echo as Hero 32, and Jeff Kaplan confirmed she would be “the last Overwatch hero” added to the original series release.

The developers have revealed, however, that there will be “multiple” heroes added alongside the release of the sequel title. They’ve remained relatively quiet about just how many players may be getting their hands on though.

Now, without further ado, here’s five possible launch heroes we think ⁠— and one that we definitely know ⁠— players will be getting when Overwatch 2 finally arrives in the next year or two.

Sojourn

New Overwatch character Sojourn is the only hero on this list that has already been officially confirmed by Blizzard ahead of the sequel release. The squad captain was with the team in the “Golden Age,” and has stuck around long after.

Back in 2019, game writer Michael Chu revealed Sojourn was a “central figure” in Overwatch, and added she would be a “critical character moving forward” into the franchise’s sequel.

For the first time in Overwatch history, players will be able to get their hands on a playable version of the Canadian hero in the sequel. She made her first Overwatch 2 appearance in the title’s ‘Recall’ teaser trailer.

Advertisement

Sojourn marks a special moment for Overwatch too; the presumed DPS hero will be the first black woman to join the game’s roster. She also seems like a stout Canadian patriot; the new hero wears a maple leaf proudly on her shoulder.

King

King is an interesting character in Overwatch lore. He has never sided with the game’s actual villain group, Talon, but he’s certainly one of the major antagonists in D’Va’s original lore. His real name is Kyung-soo Han, and he’s part of Mobile Exo-Force.

D’Va’s main esports rival would certainly play similarly to the Korean hero, but is that really a bad thing? She’s had a minor rework since 2016, but apart from that, she’s been a solid part of the Overwatch lineup since her release.

Advertisement

King would stand out from his Korean counterpart with his own personalized mech, 신기전 (Singijeon). The stylized humanoid mech has a group of missile arrays mounted on its back, and wields two fire-arrow rockets as well.

Mauga

Baptiste’s former friend Mauga has been described as a “big dumb brute,” which makes him perfect as a launch tank for Overwatch 2. Even better, that’s just a ploy; the Talon mercenary is a deadly, cunning strategist.

The mountainous warrior was actually confirmed to be the 31st hero in the game as well, but developers eventually pivoted to Echo instead. It stands to reason they wouldn’t have ditched their work though, so expect Mauga in OW2.

Junker Queen

If there’s one thing Blizzard loves doing before they debut new Overwatch heroes, it's to tease them all non-stop. They did the same with characters like Doomfist, and they’ve certainly added enough hints about Junker Town leader Junker Queen.

The Australian character has been on players’ wish lists for some time too. She’s tied to the lore of Wrecking Ball, Junkrat, and Roadhog, and can often be heard talking while battles are going on throughout the Junkertown map.

There’s not much known about the Queen beyond a few sprays and her voice as well. That means Blizzard has a relatively clean slate for the new Australian hero if they decide to add her to Overwatch 2; the world is their oyster.

'Jetpack Cat'

Don’t worry, this one is more of a request from the Dexerto staff than anything serious in terms of confirmation. Blizzard, please bring back the fabled ‘Jetpack Cat’ that was first revealed for Overwatch back in 2017.

Overwatch 2 is the perfect place to drop this high-flying feline in too. There’ll be a deluge of new characters and stories, so Blizzard will have a chance to tell the story of the cat armed with wings, and avoid it being just that little bit too ridiculous.

The first four heroes above are likely on the menu. The Jetpack Cat, unfortunately, may not have a place in Overwatch 2 to the same degree. But, we can all dream...

When is Overwatch 2 expected to be released?

Unfortunately, Overwatch 2 doesn’t have any official release date locked in just yet. That means there’s no telling when players will be able to get their hands on the newest characters. One leak has suggested late 2020, which could fit.

This does line up with rumors we'll see new Overwatch 2 heroes in Autumn. As mentioned above, however, Blizzard has not yet penned in an official release date for the sequel.

It looks like first off the menu will be more tanks and supports, once DPS candidate Sojourn has dropped. Blizzard vice president Jeff Kaplan said there were already “multiple supports and tanks in development” for the sequel.