Overwatch maps perfectly remade in LEGO: Nepal, Hanamura, more

It’s no secret that Overwatch fans are some of the most creative out there, but one player has taken things to a new level by making several of the game’s levels out of LEGO with incredible detail.

Reddit user Pinguuuuuuuuuuu is the one we have to thank for bringing these Overwatch locations to life with LEGO, and they seemed to have used actual bricks for some, and computer-generated ones for others.

The Chateau Guillard above for example, seems to have been made IRL, and is a fantastic recreation of Widowmaker's home base. They even included a little green jump pad to make it look even more legit.

Hanamura already has an officially licensed set, but this creation goes above and beyond, and actually recreates the entire first point.

If LEGO Overwatch were a real game (which it totally should be, Jeff) than Pinguuuuuuuuuuu's Hanamura would probably be pretty close to the level players would find themselves on.

If you thought that LEGO Hanamura was impressive, just check out this Nepal, which even includes the Overwatch Dropship spawn room.

It would have been even better had the other half of the map been included, but since it's basically a mirror image of the other side, you can get a good sense of what the whole thing would look like anyways.

Finally, we come to King's Row, which seems to have been computer-generated, but still looks absolutely amazing nonetheless. It wouldn't take too much to imagine hopping in and playing a game on this blocky map, again, if LEGO Overwatch was actually a thing.

The game does have official lego sets of its own, but none of them come close to the detail that Pinguuuuuuuuuuu has managed to get into each of their creations.

We'll probably see more LEGO Overwatch sets coming with the arrival of OW 2 (whenever it gets here), and hopefully, they take a note from these and give us some highly detailed sets along with what we've seen so far.