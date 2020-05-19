All new Overwatch Anniversary 2020 event skins & prices

The best part of any new Overwatch event is always the new hero skins that come with it, and Anniversary 2020 is certainly no exception.

There are five new Legendary and three new Epic skins for a total of eight brand new hero looks for Anniversary 2020. The Epics are only available through the three weekly challenges, which require players to win nine games in set amount of time.

It’s important to note that Anniversary is the only time of the year when every past event hero skin is also able to be unlocked as well, so any cosmetics you may have missed will also be up for grabs in event loot boxes.

Carbon Fiber Sigma - Epic - Week One Challenge (May 19 - 26)

Sigma is the first hero to have a skin available in the weekly mini-challenges that have become commonplace during Overwatch events.

They're extremely simple too, all you have to do is win nine games of any game mode in a week, and you'll unlock the skin. Carbon Fiber Sigma is available from May 19 to May 26, before our next skin becomes the reward.

Fleur de Lis Widowmaker - Epic - Week Two Challenge (May 26 - June 2)

Widowmaker's Fleur de Lis skin is the second Epic challenge skin, available from May 26 to June 2.

The Fleur de Lis is a popular symbol in France, which means it makes the perfect skin for Overwatch's resident French hero.

It's important to remember that none of these Epic skins can be purchased outright, so to unlock them you'll have to do the challenges or miss out on them for good.

Masked Man McCree - Epic - Week Three Challenge (June 2 - June 9)

Finally, the last weekly challenge reward skin is Masked Man McCree, available from June 2 to June 9.

This skin is obviously inspired by The Lone Ranger as well (it literally says "Ranger" on his poncho as well).

His belt buckle reads "HYSA" which is a nod to The Lone Ranger's famous catchphrase "Hi Yo Silver, Away!" in reference to his horse, Silver, and not our DPS Competitive rank.

Dragoon Mercy - Legendary - 3000 Credits

Sadly, Mercy's new Dragoon skin didn't turn out to be another StarCraft crossover, but that doesn't change the fact it looks great.

Not everyone is a fan of this skin's color scheme, and some fans have even come up with their own alternatives, but for now, it seems we'll just have settle for green.

Huitzilopochtli Zenyatta - Legendary - 3000 Credits

Huitzilopochtli Zenyatta, besides being an absolute mouthful of a name, is also one of those top-tier skins that every Zen main will need to pick up before Anniversary 2020 wraps up on June 9.

Submarine Wrecking Ball - Legendary - 3000 Credits

A fine addition to anyone's Wrecking Ball collection, the new Submarine skin will feel even more appropriate as you Piledrive the enemy team's backline. Maybe the mines for his ultimate will also be transformed into floating ocean mines, for that extra little touch.

Masquerade Reaper - Legendary - 3000 Credits

Reaper's new Masquerade skin definitely deserves its "Legendary" title, since it's definitely one of the most-requested skins in Overwatch history.

It might not look exactly like the amazing fan art of the skin did, but Blizzard's version does just as good of a job at looking fantastic.

Little Red Ashe - Legendary - 3000 Credits

Ashe's skins area always a bonus because she gets a skin for B.O.B. as well, and Anniversary 2020 knocked it out of the park by turning her into Little Red Ridinghood, and her butler into the Big Bad Wolf. This is one we can't wait to unlock.