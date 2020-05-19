Overwatch Anniversary 2020 event: Legendary skins, challenges, more

Overwatch is celebrating its fourth anniversary in style with a collection of fan-favorite brawls, all new cosmetics, and a series of weekly challenges for some exclusive skins. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 Anniversary event.

Since its release in 2016, Overwatch has celebrated year in and year out with a special anniversary event. From brand new modes to iconic skins and more, it’s always an event to look out for and this year is no different.

The 2020 Overwatch Anniversary event kicked off on Tuesday, May 19 and runs through June 9, boasting awesome new skins, cosmetics and challenges, along with all previous seasonal event brawls.

Overwatch Anniversary 2020 event Skins

As with every seasonal event, fresh loot boxes are up for grabs as players can unlock brand new vanity items. But it's important to remember that during Anniversary, all past items and hero skins are available to be unlocked, so it's wise to hoard as many loot boxes as you can.

Eight new skins have been unleashed, with five Legendary cosmetics and three Epics now available. Fans had already been treated to early looks at Ashe’s Little Red skin, and expressed their joy for the new Huitzilopochtli Zenyatta skin. The Dragoon Mercy cosmetic, though, wasn’t received quite as well.

Overwatch players will have until June 9 to unlock these flashy new skins across all platforms. Here’s a full list of every new skin up for grabs.

Legendary

Masquerade Reaper

Huitzilopochtli Zenyatta

Little Red Ashe

Submarine Wrecking Ball

Dragoon Mercy

Epic

Carbon Fiber Sigma (Week 1 Challenge, May 19 - May 26)

Fleur de Lis Widowmaker (Week 2 Challenge, May 26 - June 2)

Masked Man McCree (Week 3 Challenge, June 2 - June 9)

Overwatch Anniversary 2020 Challenges, Brawls, and Unlocks

Winning nine games across three weeks in the Anniversary celebration will land you a heap of new rewards. Each passing week will unlock a new Epic Anniversary Skin, alongside Player Icons, Emotes, and Sprays, as per usual.

These wins can be tallied up throughout any Overwatch playlist, including Competitive, Quick Play, and Arcade.

All previous seasonal event brawls will also be making a return throughout the 2020 Anniversary. Meaning that you can jump back into modes like Junkenstein's Revenge, Mei's Yeti Hunt, and yes, even Lucioball for loot boxes and progress towards your weekly unlocks.

Fourth Anniversary festivities will come to an end on June 9, so be sure to get your games in over the next few weeks.

With Overwatch 2 looming in the distance, there’s a good chance this could be the final Anniversary event in the original game.