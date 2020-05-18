Overwatch community recolors “ugly” Dragoon Mercy Anniversary skin

Overwatch’s Anniversary Event kicks off on May 19, and players are already taking issue with one of the new skins, blasting the color scheme for Dragoon Mercy.

The skin, which was first unveiled on May 17, features the support hero in dragon-like armor consisting of a helmet made out of the skull of the mythical creature. The big problem that people have with the cosmetic, however, is its color: green.

Across the fandom, fans have complained about the green armor, hoping that it was anything but.

Did someone call a… dragon?



Take flight as Dragoon Mercy (Legendary)! 🐉



Overwatch Anniversary begins May 19. pic.twitter.com/McMlPTDlGD — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 17, 2020

“My imagination ran wild when we first heard about the skin. but seeing the real thing, it's really good and I know it would look better if it wasn't green,” user j21543 wrote on Reddit.

“I never thought there'd be an ugly Mercy skin that could compare to Devil/Imp,” fayescarlet sighed.

In less than a day, some fans went out of their way to “fix” the skin by changing up its colors and the result is really neat.

Redditor ZenofyMedia listened to the community’s suggestions and put together an album with all sorts of color variants.

In either blue, black, purple or dark gray, the skin seems to be much more well-received, but the artist noted that getting it right was hard.

“Personally, I wasn't a fan of Blizzard's choice, but having tried my hand at it - it's difficult!” they wrote. “She has exceptional skins particularly ones that are Blue/Purple and I feel like they're pretty hard to top, I think this is a valiant attempt, but just not quite there all in all.”

While it’s unlikely that Blizzard changes the skin before the event comes out, hopefully they’ll add in some color variants of the Dragoon skin in time for the 2021 Anniversary or even Overwatch 2.