How to watch $25K Overwatch 2 Showdown featuring iiTzTimmy & Summit1g

Streaming superstars iiTzTimmy & Summit1g are going head to head in a $25,000 Overwatch 2 Showdown. From when it kicks off to where you can tune in, here’s everything you need to know.

With Overwatch 2 now gearing up for its second season, Blizzard is set to host one of the biggest non-OWL tournaments yet as a pair of content creators take center stage.

While social media celebs iiTzTimmy & Summit1g aren’t best-known for their Overwatch skills, they’ll be leading their own teams into battle soon with $25K on the line.

So if you’re looking to keep up with all the action, we’ve got you covered below on everything there is to know.

Blizzard Summit1G and iiTzTimmy are going head to head in this OW2 event.

$25K Overwatch 2 Showdown: Stream & schedule

The $25K Overwatch 2 Showdown is set to kickoff on Friday, November 25 at 2PM PT. While there’s currently no telling just how long the event may run, it likely shouldn’t be more than an hour or two given the format, more on that below.

As you might expect, the event will be streamed live on the official PlayOverwatch Twitch channel. However, the two team captains will also be sharing their own POVs so fans can tune in directly if they prefer.

$25K Overwatch 2 Showdown: Format

This special $25K Overwatch 2 tournament pits two teams of five against one another. The first team to tally up three wins will be crowned the ultimate victory.

Exactly which maps and modes will be in focus, however, is yet unclear. We could see a mix of regular game types or just a flurry of Push maps, there’s really no telling until it all gets underway.

$25K Overwatch 2 Showdown: Twitch drops

Fans watching along live can also earn unique Overwatch 2 Twitch drops just for tuning in. Two unique items are currently up for grabs until November 30, meaning they’ll be available during this $25K competition.

Both the Mitzi Weapon Charm and the Lions Drink Souvenir are exclusively unlocked through the Twitch Drop system, so be sure to link your BattleNet account before watching along.