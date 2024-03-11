Saquon Barkley signs with Eagles in free agency

The wait is over. Superstar running back Saquon Barkley is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Barkley had the NFL universe on their heels awaiting his free agency decision.

The two-time Pro Bowler and three-time 1,000-yard rusher was heavily linked to the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers as well as the Eagles.

Venturing south of New York, the former Giants star will now join their bitter NFC East rivals. As expected, fans in Philly are already dreaming of what the 27-year-old back can do for the championship-level offense.

Barkley makes biggest FA decision in joining Eagles

The NFL officially announced the news this afternoon. Barkley verified the decision in an Instagram story shortly after.

He also penned a farewell message on X to Giants supporters who helped him reach stardom:

Giants fans didn’t take too kindly to the former 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year jumping ship. FanSided shared a video of his jersey being burnt:

Although his time in New York came to a rough end, Barkley got inked to a three-year, $37.75 million deal that could be worth up to $46 million with incentives.

The Eagles spent big on a ball-carrier that gained 962 ground yards across 14 games in 2023. Philadelphia was 8-3 in their 11 wins when they outrushed their opponents and 2-4 in losses when out-gained.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts feeds his backfield very generously. Their 510 rushing attempts as a unit ranked No. 6 in the league last year.

Not only will Barkley be in another big market city, he’ll also thrive behind a stout offensive line with as many carries as he can handle, all while competing for a Super Bowl.

As anyone could expect, Eagles supporters went wild over the news. One of the most passionate fanbases in the NFL couldn’t wait to rub it in the Giants’ face:

Should he remain healthy, his output in 2023 suggests he’ll be on pace for his fourth 1,000-yard season.

