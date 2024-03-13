Kelce Brothers say Tiki Barber’s criticism of Saquon Barkley “can’t be real'”

Travis and Jason Kelce reacted to Saquon Barkley’s monumental signing with the Philadelphia Eagles and the sharp blowback he got from Tiki Barber for leaving the New York Giants.

Barkley sent shockwaves through the NFL landscape when he agreed to a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles on Monday. However, the longtime Giants running back joined his former team’s bitter NFC East rivals which rubbed Tiki Barber the wrong way.

The 48-year-old former Giant, Barber did not bid Barkley another hopeful 1,000-yard rushing season in 2024. Instead, Barber went to the opposite extreme and cut him off entirely.

Barber’s criticism was so pronounced that both Kelce brothers found it almost impossible to believe. They weighed in on the slight while Jason elaborately touched on the massive offensive impact that Barkley will have on the elder Kelce’s former team.

Kelce Brothers praise Saquon Barkley after Eagles move

The Kelce Brothers went in length about Barkley’s big deal while covering the entire free agency landscape on their “New Heights” podcast after two days of significant NFL deals.

The younger Kelce chimed in on social media reactions to the move. He was in disbelief over Tiki Barber declaring “you’re dead to us, Saquon. Good luck, you’re dead to me,” (per Bleacher Report) saying that the Tweet “can’t be real.”

Strictly from a football angle, both former champions agreed this was a great move for Philly. The elder Kelce spoke highly of Barkley’s unique skillset and what that’ll do for Philadelphia’s elite offense:

“Social media has been nonstop saying ‘Jason, you sure you want to retire?’ And I’m like, ‘yeah, I’m pretty positive even though a little bit upset that he waited until I retired to make a move like this!'” the elder Kelce not-so-jokingly shouted before getting to the nitty-gritty of Barkley’s talent.

“That’s who you want out of these running backs, you know. The guys that can extend a play and make it an explosive, or do something special when they get the opportunity, and this is one of those difference makers at the running back position that is increasingly hard to find, I feel like, in the NFL,” the former Eagles center lauded.

The younger Kelce gave props to Barkley on a more serious note. “For him to finally get what he’s worth, and to feel that, that he’s finally getting what he’s worth, I can’t wait to see what he does out there in Philly man.”

The Eagles have a quintessential framework that will allow their new superstar ball-carrier to thrive. Their offensive line allowed their backfield to gain 4.3 yards per carry, which was eighth-best in the NFL last year.

The elder Kelce finished by saying he always knew that Philadelphia would make a splash after his retirement. He will watch intently as Barkley and the Eagles give his brother’s Kansas City Chiefs a serious threat to repeat as champion next winter.