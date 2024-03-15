Rams fans stunned by Aaron Donald’s shocking retirement

Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald shocked the NFL world when he announced his retirement on Friday.

Donald called it a career after 10 seasons in the NFL. The 32-year-old pass rusher achieved every major accolade at his position.

He earned three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, 10 First-Team All-Pro honors and capped his resume off with a win in Super Bowl LVI.

Donald had flirted with retirement for several seasons. Despite putting it off, the reigning 2023 Pro Bowler decider that now was time for him to hang up his cleats.

Rams fans pay tribute to Aaron Donald’s career

TMZ Sports reported the news on Friday morning after Donald posted his retirement decision on Instagram:

“Throughout my career,” Donald said, “I have given my everything to football both mentally and physically — 365 days a year was dedicated to becoming the best possible player I could be.”

Donald’s work ethic paid off. He was arguably the best player in the league for much of his career. Impressively, Donald showed little signs of regression last season.

The Pittsburgh product also showed appreciation to the Rams’ organization:

“I know I’m going to miss my teammates and the camaraderie we had in the building, as well as the coaches who will continue to have a lasting impact on me.”

Donald’s fans showered him with praise and lamented his decision on X:

The Rams were already on the downswing in 2023. Donald’s retirement will leave them with a huge hole on their defensive line, which fans were openly distraught over.

They did see a silver lining as well. Fans shouted out Donald for likely being in the same Hall-of-Fame class as former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, who also retired this winter:

Donald will be eligible beginning in 2029. He is a near lock to get inducted in his first year of eligibility. From now until then, moments like his priceless Super Bowl victory reaction will live on with fans:

Donald is looking forward to spending more time with his family with his career officially on the shelf.