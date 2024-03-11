Winners & losers from Kirk Cousins signing with the Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins will sign with the Atlanta Falcons, inking a four-year pact worth up to $180 million. Who are the biggest winners and losers from the deal?

The Falcons made a blockbuster acquisition on the opening day of the NFL’s legal tampering period by signing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The 35-year-old signal-caller is returning from a torn Achilles that ended his 2023 campaign prematurely but expects to be ready for week one.

Cousins, an 11-year NFL veteran, will depart from Minnesota and become the centerpiece of an Atlanta offense that features several high-profile weapons.

Winners & losers from the Kirk Cousins signing

Who came away smiling after the Cousins signing? And which players and teams are left to deal with the fallout?

Winner: Kirk Cousins

Cousins is the big winner of the day, coming away with a nine-figure payday and landing on a team with a strong roster.

Adding Cousins’ $180 million contract from Atlanta, the star quarterback will make a grand total of $411 million in his NFL career if he finishes this contract.

Furthermore, Cousins has mostly played under fully guaranteed deals — a rarity in the NFL. His Falcons contract has $100 million in guarantees.

Loser: Chicago Bears

The Falcons seemed to be a natural fit for Justin Fields, with the front office searching for a difference-maker at quarterback. But signing Cousins takes Atlanta out of the chase.

Russell Wilson also threw a wrench in trade talks when he signed with the Steelers, another franchise that reportedly inquired about Fields.

With trade partners dwindling, Chicago might have to trade Fields for pennies on the dollar if the team plans to draft Caleb Williams at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Winner: Atlanta Falcons

With the Falcons, Cousins inherits a roster that was close to breaking through in 2023. Underwhelming quarterback play and bad coaching was what largely kept Atlanta out of the playoffs last year.

Cousins will have an embarrassment of riches at his disposal. Bijan Robinson is a top-tier running back, while Drake London and Kyle Pitts can stretch defenses through the air.

The defense in Atlanta is also fierce, which will allow Cousins to lean on the unit when necessary. He is the steady presence needed behind center.

Loser: Justin Fields

The Falcons were considered a potential front-runner for Fields, but a trade for the home-state product didn’t come to fruition. Some even claim that Cousins was the target all along.

Several quarterback-needy teams have already filled their vacancies, leaving Fields’ NFL future in doubt.

A team like the Patriots or Raiders still makes sense, but the options are shrinking by the day. And there’s a chance Fields gets stuck without a starting gig in 2024.

Winner & Loser: Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings go down as winners and losers after Cousins left the franchise via free agency.

First, it undoubtedly stings for the Minnesota locker room to lose its leader. Cousins was well-liked by teammates and helped the Vikings to the playoffs multiple times.

Still, it’s not all bad for Minnesota. Losing Cousins will hurt initially, but it opens the door for a younger quarterback option that the front office can build the future around.

Since Cousins joined the Vikings, he’s been making a hefty, mostly-guaranteed contract.

If the team gets aggressive in adding a rookie quarterback, it will provide immense flexibility to add pieces to the rest of the roster.

It’s an immediate step back for the Vikings, though it could become a blessing in the coming years. But only if they can add a premium quarterback option from the NFL Draft.