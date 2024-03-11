Dion Dawkins brilliantly trolls Bills fans with cryptic ‘fake farewell’

As the NFL’s legal tampering period for free agents began on March 11, Bills lineman Dion Dawkins sent the fan base into hysteria by trolling them with a fake farewell.

Bills star left tackle Dion Dawkins entered the NFL off-season seeking a pay raise following seven years with the franchise.

After losing guard Mitch Morse to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, Bills mafia was nervous that the offensive line was about to suffer another massive loss.

It appeared Dawkins would be moving on from the franchise when he sent a farewell tweet to the Buffalo faithful. But Dawkins had a trick up his sleeve.

Dion Dawkins expertly trolls Buffalo Bills fans

Dawkins sent out a cryptic post, implying that he wouldn’t be returning to the Bills in 2024.

NFL fans immediately reacted, with members of the Bills Mafia sounding alarms at the thought of an offensive line without Dawkins.

Then, not even 15 minutes later, ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news that Dawkins and the Bills had agreed to a three-year extension.

Thousands of Buffalo fans let out a collective sigh upon hearing about the new deal. Dawkins kept having fun with it by posting on X that he would never consider leaving the Bills.

Fan reactions on social media ranged from relief to immense joy. One X user praised Dawkins for the brilliant troll job.

A Titans fan poked fun at the Dawkins troll after initially believing Tennessee had a chance at acquiring him.

Another X user claims that Dawkins’ trolling has earned him another fan.

The three-time Pro Bowler will receive $60.5 million across the three-year extension, making Dawkins the fourth-highest-paid offensive tackle in the NFL.

Dawkins, 29, has blossomed into a superb pass protector for quarterback Josh Allen while also serving as a capable run blocker.

This new pact ties Dawkins to the Bills for the foreseeable future. Allen, Bills Mafia, and the front office will benefit significantly from this continued partnership.