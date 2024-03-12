Ravens Fans destroy Patrick Queen after leaving for Steelers

Linebacker Patrick Queen signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency on Tuesday. The move sent Baltimore Ravens fans into an all-out uproar.

Queen’s move infuriated Ravens faithful for many reasons, primarily the fact that Pittsburgh is Baltimore’s bitter rivals in the NFL’s AFC North division.

Given recently-Steeler’s coach Mike Tomlin’s harsh words to Queen, telling him he was “never supposed to be a Raven,” it seemed unfathomable that the linebacker would cross the lines of this bitter rivalry.

As a result, things got very personal between the Ravens’ fanbase and the 24-year-old star defender on social media following the announcement of his departure.

Article continues after ad

Ravens Nation bashes Patrick Queen for joining division foe

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke the news regarding the three-year, $41 million free agency deal Queen signed with the Steelers earlier this afternoon.

In the immediate aftermath, enthusiasts crossed the line with an innumerable amount of expletive-laced slanders across the web. On X, Ravens fans expressed their vitriol.

Article continues after ad

Ravens fans were rightfully incensed after their standout linebacker, who put up 3.5 sacks and six passes defended last year, decided to leave the Super Bowl contenders.

They had all the more reason to fume due to resurfaced comments Queen made about it being “personal” with the Steelers after Mike Tomlin openly disrespected him in a 2020 regular season game.

Article continues after ad

It was thought that the bad blood between the LSU product and the Steelers would bubble throughout this pro career, but now he is joining them.

But the reigning Second-Team All-Pro honoree appears to be past the slight and ready to contribute in a stout Steelers defense. He’s now the second marquee free agent to join the storied franchise this week after Russell Wilson also agreed to be the Steelers’ starting quarterback on Monday.

Queen can expect to hear it when he returns to M&T Bank Stadium next season in black and yellow.