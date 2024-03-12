Eagles fans celebrate Saquon Barkley deal by calling team’s front office

The Eagles signed star running back Saquon Barkley to a three-year deal on March 11. Two Philadelphia fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

Barkley was born in New York but spent most of his life a Pennsylvania resident, including a successful stint at Penn State.

Upon entering the NFL, the New York Giants drafted Barkley and brought the versatile ball carrier back to his birth state.

But, after five seasons with the Giants, Barkley has signed with the Eagles, paving the way for another homecoming. And fans are ecstatic.

Fans call Eagles front office after Saquon Barkley addition

In a viral video, two diehard Eagles fans allegedly called a Philadelphia front office member to thank them for adding Barkley.

One caller introduced themselves as a lifelong Eagles fan. During the call, they praised the front office for adding such a dynamic weapon to the offense.

“I just want to give y’all a round of applause. Y’all are doing your thing!” the Eagles fan said with immense pride.

“I see what y’all did bringing Saquon home. I appreciate you, I really do.”

The alleged Eagles official remained silent at the beginning of the conversation but offered the caller a “thank you” after receiving several compliments.

Then the fan sent even more love, “Five stars. Keep doing y’all thing. Have a blessed day!”

Several members of the Eagles fanbase shared this feeling of overwhelming joy following Barkley’s deal.

The two-time Pro Bowl running back has been a menace against Philadelphia in his career. Barkley has 865 total yards and seven touchdowns in nine career matchups against the Eagles.

Now, Barkley will join a former rival and attempt to return them to their Super Bowl-contending ways.

At 27, the former first-round pick still has plenty of tread left on the tires. Barkley joins Jalen Hurts in the stacked Philadelphia offense.

Plus, with Barkley remaining in the NFC East, he’s guaranteed two matchups vs. his former team, the Giants, each year.

