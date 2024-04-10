Travis Kelce jokes about courting Taylor Swift: “No idea how I did it”

In the latest episode of New Heights, Travis Kelce told rapper Lil Dicky that he “doesn’t know how” he ended up with pop icon Taylor Swift.

New Heights, a popular podcast hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce, welcomed hip-hop artist and actor Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd to the show.

Burd, a well-known Philadelphia sports fan, spoke about his love for the Eagles and Sixers before the conversation turned in the musical direction.

All three men discussed their favorite musical performers, which naturally brought up Travis’ budding romance with pop star Taylor Swift.

Jason spoke of the sudden influx of “Swifties” to the NFL fan base. This comment prompted Burd to ask how Travis is dealing with the drastic uptick in fame.

(Relevant conversation begins at 1:16:56 and ends at 1:18:13)

“It’s fun, man. I’m having a blast in life, baby,” Travis replied. “Just flying high and enjoying it all.”

Burd shared his feelings about the Swifties taking over football, stating that it’s “the best thing ever” for the NFL.

“I just think there’s something that makes everyone feel like the world is like high school,” Burd explained. “Your most popular pop star somehow met your most popular athlete, and they actually fell in love.”

“I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports,” Travis replied with a chuckle. “So, I don’t know how the f*** I did it.”

Following Kelce’s third Super Bowl title with the Chiefs in February, the All-Pro tight end went on a worldwide tour. He’s been at multiple of Swift’s shows overseas since the NFL season came to a close.

Although Travis is unsure how he was able to attract the world-famous pop star, many Swifties approve of her latest relationship. And they’re hoping this one lasts.