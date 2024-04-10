SportsNFL

Travis Kelce jokes about courting Taylor Swift: “No idea how I did it”

Hunter Haas
Travis Kelce gave an honest answer when asked how he ended up with Taylor Swift.Associated Press

In the latest episode of New Heights, Travis Kelce told rapper Lil Dicky that he “doesn’t know how” he ended up with pop icon Taylor Swift.

New Heights, a popular podcast hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce, welcomed hip-hop artist and actor Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd to the show.

Burd, a well-known Philadelphia sports fan, spoke about his love for the Eagles and Sixers before the conversation turned in the musical direction.

All three men discussed their favorite musical performers, which naturally brought up Travis’ budding romance with pop star Taylor Swift.

Jason spoke of the sudden influx of “Swifties” to the NFL fan base. This comment prompted Burd to ask how Travis is dealing with the drastic uptick in fame.

(Relevant conversation begins at 1:16:56 and ends at 1:18:13)

“It’s fun, man. I’m having a blast in life, baby,” Travis replied. “Just flying high and enjoying it all.”

Burd shared his feelings about the Swifties taking over football, stating that it’s “the best thing ever” for the NFL.

“I just think there’s something that makes everyone feel like the world is like high school,” Burd explained. “Your most popular pop star somehow met your most popular athlete, and they actually fell in love.”

“I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports,” Travis replied with a chuckle. “So, I don’t know how the f*** I did it.”

Following Kelce’s third Super Bowl title with the Chiefs in February, the All-Pro tight end went on a worldwide tour. He’s been at multiple of Swift’s shows overseas since the NFL season came to a close.

Although Travis is unsure how he was able to attract the world-famous pop star, many Swifties approve of her latest relationship. And they’re hoping this one lasts.

Related Topics

Taylor Swift

About The Author

Hunter Haas

Hunter Haas is the Senior Sports Writer at Dexerto. Over the last two years he has worked as a writer and editor for FanSided at NFLMocks. He also served as an editor at The Raider Ramble and The Blue Stable, two independent NFL sites. Hunter loves the NFL, MLB, NBA, and UFC. You can email him here: hunter.haas@dexerto.com

keep reading
love is blind chelsea Blackwell pleads with Taylor swift to not watch the show
Reality TV
Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell pleads with Taylor Swift to stop watching show
Molly Byrne
Taylor Swift during Eras Tour in Mexico City
TV & Movies
How long is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie? Runtime explained
Lucy-Jo Finnighan
Taylor Swift performing with a teal guitar onstage at an Eras Tour concert
TV & Movies
What surprise songs are in the Eras Tour movie on Disney Plus? Full setlist revealed
Jasmine Valentine
Taylor Swift in a yellow dress performing onstage during her Eras Tour
Music
Taylor Swift fans convinced Travis Kelce teased ‘Tortured Poets Department’
Bee Delores
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech