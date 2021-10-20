New World update 1.0.3 patch notes: Server transfers added, bug fixes

New World players rejoice ⁠— in update 1.0.3, Amazon has finally introduced server transfers so you can group up with your friends. Not only that, but the October 20 update includes plenty of bug fixes, a free emote to claim, and more; here’s the full patch notes.

New World update 1.0.3 might be the biggest of them all so far, if only because it finally brings server transfers to Amazon’s hit MMO.

After promises and delays, you can now swap to whatever world you like. The latest update has also shipped a bunch of bug fixes, making your journey around Aeternum a bit smoother.

Here’s what you need to know about New World update 1.0.3, going live on October 20.

New World update 1.0.3 release date & time

New World update 1.0.3 will start being shipped at 5AM UTC on October 20, with the patch being pushed on all servers at the same time. You can find the exact time in your local time zone below.

10PM PT (October 19)

1AM ET

6AM BST

4PM AEDT

There is five hours of downtime expected, so expect the servers to come back online at 10AM UTC.

[#NWSTATUS UPDATE] We will be holding downtime on October 19, 2021 at 10 PM PT [1 AM ET/ 5 AM UTC / 7 AM CEST]. The estimated downtime is approximately 5 hours.https://t.co/8W0fFY4eRk — New World (@playnewworld) October 20, 2021

New World server transfers finally rolled out globally

After weeks of promises, Amazon has finally pushed out server transfers to all in New World update 1.0.3, allowing you to join up with your friends.

You are able to transfer to different servers within your region. However, you won’t be able to jump from region to region ⁠— so if you are on European servers, you will stay there and you cannot transfer to Asia or North America.

Server transfers will be deployed slowly; first in the Utopia world of AP Southeast. If the rollout is successful, all players should get access to server transfers within 12 hours of update 1.0.3.

Every player will receive one free character transfer token. Afterwards, server transfers will cost you money ⁠— but you can’t swap back immediately.

“After we are sure players have had plenty of time to find the right server for them, we will later make server transfer tokens available for purchase in the store. We will give notice ahead of time when tokens are changing to a paid service,” the devs said in the patch notes.

There are a few conditions to transferring servers too. You must be in a Sanctuary, not belong to a Company, and not have any active Trading Post orders. Everything will be transferred over except your friends list, which you’ll need to build from scratch.

On top of the server transfers, a host of general bug fixes have been shipped. You can find the full New World update 1.0.3 patch notes below.

New World update 1.0.3 patch notes

Server transfers

Server transfers added as of update 1.0.3

Every player will receive one free transfer token Future transfers will be paid, released at a later date

Rollout begins in AP Southeast before going worldwide

General

Implemented final pieces of the server transfer framework.

Added improvements to the World selection UI.

Added clearer messaging when a player is kicked due to going AFK or violating the EAC.

Added clearer messaging when stacked discounts are present, such as territory standing and faction discounts on property taxes.

Implemented back-end changes to help our team investigate concerns around the client performance in War.

Adjusted the respawn timer on Boatswain Ambrose and various other elite enemies throughout the world.

In The Depths, Players must now be in the arena to damage Thorpe.

An error message now appears when players attempt to buy their own items in the Trading Post.

Reverted a chest/loot change from update 1.0.2 that was causing too many refining reagents to roll from chests.

Adjusted the volume on the Amazon Games splash screen.

Armor is limited to 1 skill perk per piece.

Added general performance improvements for visual artifacts and graphics settings.

Dyes are now removed from items upon trade with a warning message present.

The Time to Declare War” timer now visually pauses to make it clear when an Invasion is imminent but not yet scheduled. Territory remains in a Conflict state after Invasions, and War can be declared.

Bug fixes

General bug fixes

Fixed issues with the T4 and T5 azoth staffs— go close those high level portals!

Fixed an issue causing the abandoning event notification to persist.

Fixed a housing UI issue. The UI will now correctly shows that property taxes are subject to the full price of the home, and not impacted by the first time home buyer discount.

Fixed issues with early game spawning. The watchtower respawn point is replaced by the Settlement after it has been discovered. Players no longer incorrectly respawn at a Watchtower after selecting to respawn at a Settlement.

Fixed various localization issues throughout the game.

Fixed an issue where not all items for Town Projects were consumed when completing the mission.

Resolved login errors that prevented players from accessing their character.

Fixed an issue that caused Arena keys to not drop as intended.

Fixed an issue that caused the Runic Bear armor to not be appropriately dyed during Wars.

Fixed a pet placement issue. Pets placed in an otherwise empty house now remain in the home after the player logs out, instead of returning the pet to the player’s inventory.

AP Southeast servers now display the correct time zone in-game.

Fixed an issue with titles – player titles and achievements now appear as intended, and the achievement tab properly updates when a new achievement is earned.

Fixed an issue that caused Company invites to persist after decline/accept.

Fixed an issue that caused Rajah spawns to stack forever – one big cat at a time, please!

Speculative fixes

The fixes listed below are tentative fixes and mitigations. Our goal is to get these changes out and see if issues persist, so we can continue to work on them and address in a future update if necessary.

