New World Heart of Madness early patch notes: Tempest’s Heart Expedition & Blunderbuss

New World’s Heart of Madness update is heading to the PTR and it’s set to bring the brand new Blunderbuss weapon to the game, as well as the Tempest’s Heart Expedition & balance changes.

As with every MMO, it’s important that new content is added to New World as the community is constantly setting new goals and reaching new heights on their journey through the land of Auternum.

Luckily, Amazon Game Studios are providing exactly that with the Heart of Madness update that includes fresh endgame content and a new weapon for players to master.

With the huge update heading to the PTR, the devs haven’t revealed the official release just yet, but we can take a look at what exactly is being added in Heart of Madness.

Tempest’s Heart Expedition

The Tempest’s Heart is an endgame expedition for five players to tackle as a group. It’s recommended that you take on the challenge with a Gearscore of 550 or the enemies you face may be too tough to take down effectively.

This expedition will conclude the story of Isabella and pick up as you pursue her back to Shattered Mountain, leading to an epic final showdown. You’ll venture into a corrupted dimension of reality through the twisted capital city of Myrkgard and discover the secrets of her past.

New Weapon: Blunderbuss

Heart of Madness is also bringing a new gun to the game with the powerful Blunderbuss, a ranged weapon that offers high mobility coupled with potent close-to-mid range damage. It’s the first weapon to scale on strength and intelligence, meaning it’ll be a good companion for bruiser or mage builds.

Adventurers will be able to progress through two weapon mastery trees, allowing the player to choose between two distinct playstyles:

The Containment tree is all about closing the gap and unloading hot lead into your enemy’s face.

is all about closing the gap and unloading hot lead into your enemy’s face. Conversely, the Chaos tree focuses on keeping your distance and bombarding areas with explosive AoE damage.

Alongside the release of the Blunderbuss weapon itself, there’s also a new Legendary Weapon Quest series. Upon reaching Level 60 and the maximum skill level with the new firearm, players can seek out Wang Tang Zhi in Ebonscale Reach settlement to start this epic endeavor.

So, there you have it, that’s all of the new content that’s arriving with New World’s Heart of Madness update.

Keep in mind, the devs have also revealed that balance changes and bug fixes will be coming with the patch and a full list will be showcased in the near future.