Wild NBA 2K24 MyCareer glitch gives you a ring for losing Finals

One NBA 2K24 player noticed a wild glitch that saw a MyCareer avatar celebrate after a loss in the NBA Finals — with the opposing team.

MyCareer in NBA 2K24 has been a point of conversation over the first week of the game, thanks in large part to the addition of badge progression and regressions, and Floor Setters.

But recently, something else caught the attention of 2K players.

A viral glitch in MyCareer saw one player’s avatar celebrate after a devastating loss, as if that player belonged to the winning team.

Player celebrates NBA Finals loss in NBA 2K24

In the video posted by @Jumpman_Germ on X (formerly Twitter), the individual’s MyCareer avatar — who was a part of the Lakers — not only celebrated after losing in the NBA Finals to the Heat, but also joined in with the opposing team and even hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

As one would surmise, the clip received a lot of attention and ridicule.

Others, however, took the time to compare the MyCareer player in question to two NBA stars.

Some compared the action in NBA 2K24 to Draymond Green, who smiled while congratulating Lakers players after the Warriors’ defeat in the playoffs last spring.

There were also comparisons to Jumpman using the “Kevin Durant build,” a reference to Durant joining the Warriors in 2016 just a few weeks after being ousted by Golden State in the playoffs while a member of the Thunder.

Meanwhile, on Reddit, a player stated on the bug, “This game is just comedy at this point.”

This glitch comes in the first week of NBA 2K24, a launch that’s seen players vent over badge progression and regression and negative feedback in regards to microtransactions.