NBA 2K24 dev responds to criticism over “stressful” badge regression

An NBA 2K developer has responded to the overwhelming criticism surrounding the controversial new badge regression feature that has left many players outraged.

The NBA 2K24 community has been in an uproar over the new badge regression system, with many players expressing their dissatisfaction on various platforms.

In response to the backlash, Zach Timmerman, a producer at 2K Sports, took to Twitter to address the concerns and shed light on the reasoning behind the controversial feature.

Article continues after ad

Timmerman tweeted, “It was inevitable there would be some initial growing pains with the new badge system in MyCareer, but as time goes things will be adjusted as needed. Just know we’re listening, hearing feedback.”

Article continues after ad

He encouraged players to share their experiences, asking them to specify which badges they were struggling with and in which game modes. He also sought gamertags from willing players to gain a deeper understanding of the issues.

Timmerman then further explained, “Each game type (mode) in MyCareer has its own set of expectations for how often badges can/should be successfully used, based on minutes played, to determine which level of badge you’re ‘playing as’. Some badges rarely fire off in NBA vs 3s, and vice versa.”

Article continues after ad

He acknowledged specific concerns about the ‘Unpluckable’ and ‘Deadeye’ badges in NBA games, indicating that the feedback was being taken seriously. One player offered a straightforward suggestion: “When a badge is maxed you should stop losing progress.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

To this, Timmerman responded, “I understand this stance, but if this was the way, you’d end up with more badges than is realistic and the result would be OP builds. Nobody wants to play against OP builds as we’ve seen in years past.”

Article continues after ad

2K Games NBA 2K24 players have simply described the new badge system as “not fun”

A YouTube video by Chris Smoove, titled “Badge Regression Is Not Fun,” has only amplified the community’s criticism of the badge regression feature. Smoove’s critique of the badge system, combined with his vast subscriber base, has played a significant role in the ongoing conversation, with many agreeing with his take that the “stressful” badge regression is “ruining the game.”

Article continues after ad

The 2K Reddit community has continued to be vocal. One well-received post stated, “The badge system is the worst that they have ever put into the game. They want you to buy the pass for floor setters cause they made it ridiculously impossible to keep badges that you only need in a certain situation and not every game. This is going to be the worst 2K of all time mark my words.”

Article continues after ad

Another added, “The badge system is literally hot garbage. Haven’t played 2K since after ‘21 and got back into it for 24. This new badge system kind of makes me regret buying this game again.”

Article continues after ad

While the developers at 2K Sports are actively seeking feedback and appear committed to making adjustments, it remains to be seen how these changes will be implemented and whether they will appease the frustrated player base.