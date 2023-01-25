This NBA 2K23 Kobe Bryant ‘athletic finisher’ build is unstoppable

2K might have patched the replica build glitch, but an NBA 2K23 YouTuber created a build based on young Kobe Bryant and it’s unstoppable.

In December, NBA 2K23 players discovered a way to recreate a real NBA player or legend’s skillset with their MyPlayer character.

The Replica Build glitch allowed community members to fully replicate the stats of pros such as Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, and Warriors guard Steph Curry, and even NBA legends like Hakeem Olajuwon or Chauncey Billups.

Visual Concepts stepped in and cut off access to the feature in January. A patch removed the replica build glitch, and any previously made build was deleted without notice. Community members overwhelmingly disapproved of the decision and accused developers of ruining a fun feature.

NBA 2K23 YouTuber Dignify2K gave players a chance to relive the replica build glitch experience, creating an Athletic Finisher build molded from a young Kobe Bryant.

YouTuber reveals overpowered Kobe Bryant NBA 2K23 build

2K Kobe Bryant is a playable character in NBA 2K23.

Kobe Bryant is widely regarded as one of the greatest NBA players of all time. When Bryant first entered the league in the late 90s, his explosive driving and ability to finish at the rim set him apart from other players.

Dignify built his MyPlayer with that playstyle in mind, focusing on dunking, dribbling, and lockdown defense.

He made the Bryant clone a 206-pound, 6-foot-6 shooting guard with a 7-foot wingspan.

Here are some key stats, Dignify decided to go with for his Bryant build. You can find the full build at the 39-second mark of the video above.

For finishing stats, The YouTuber recommended an 85-driving layup for the best layup package and a 96-driving dunk for the Hall of Fame Limitless Takeoff badge, which he believes is the best finishing badge in the game.

As for shooting, Dignify claimed you only need a 75 overall three-point shot to be consistent from beyond the arc. Interestingly for playmaking, Dignfy only recommends an 85 ball-handling rating because he doesn’t like Bryant’s signature dribbling animations.

Lastly, for defense and rebuilding, he went with an 80 overall for perimeter defense and stealing and a 70 rating for block. When choosing a Takeover, he opted for Slasher and Lockdown Defender.

If you want to relive the glory days of Bryant’s dominance, this is the perfect MyPlayer build for you.