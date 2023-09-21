Patrick Beverley admits using NBA 2K as scouting tool for real games

Philadelphia 76ers and NBA point guard Patrick Beverley has revealed that he often uses NBA 2K as a scouting tool to identify opposing players’ weaknesses.

These days sports games are becoming increasingly realistic, especially in terms of how they portray players. From lifelike face scans to extensive scouting networks, developers put a lot of effort into authenticity.

It’s not just the database that gets worked on with realism-focused features like ProPLAY being added to bring NBA 2K closer to its real-life counterpart.

NBA 2K’s accuracy is impressive enough that Patrick Beverley has confessed that he uses it for far more than just relaxing in his spare time.

Patrick Beverley uses NBA 2K to scout if opposing players can shoot

Speaking to 2K Games’ digital marketing director Ronnie Singh, better known as Ronnie 2K, on The Pat Bev podcast the point guard admitted that he uses NBA 2K to scout the opposition.

“You know me. I’m the guy in the locker room that’s like we get to halftime, we’re in the locker room before the coach come in. I’m like, ayo why the f**k you close out so hard on him? Let him shoot,” Beverley revealed.

The 76ers Point Guard continued: “If you was playing NBA 2K and he was wide open, would you let him shoot? Yeah? Alright so let him shoot in real life. They not lying to you, I’m that guy. Yeah, I’m that guy and I said that for multiple teams.”

Timestamp of 44:54

NBA 2K24’s database includes every active player in the NBA. All players included have a respective Three-Point Shot attribute that reflects how proficient they are at shooting them in real life.

Some of the league’s premier shooters like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Luke Kennard all have 90+ Three-Point stats while big men who practically never shoot like Rudy Gobert and Clint Capela have a minimum 25 3PT attribute.

Although the database isn’t perfect it is accurate enough to give a solid idea of each and every NBA player’s skillset. Given this, it’s possible that other defensive-minded players like Patrick Beverley could use it as an additional scouting tool to gain an advantage on the court.

