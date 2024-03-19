Timberwolves fans explode over what Anthony Edwards did vs Jazz

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards poured in 32 points in a 114-104 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday. But it was a monster highlight of his that made NBA fans erupt.

The Timberwolves entered the night one game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder (47-20) for the best record in the Western Conference.

Edwards capitalized on the matchup against the underachieving Jazz with his 27th 30-point game of the season. He went off for 13 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter to help the Wolves narrow the gap atop the standings.

The former No. 1 overall pick also rose up for a poster that could go down as an all-time great NBA dunk.

Article continues after ad

Anthony Edwards delivers Dunk of the Year-worthy slam

Edwards came away with a steal with 5:37 to go in the third quarter and advanced the ball up the floor on the fast break.

He caught a pass off the give-and-go and rose up for a thunderous dunk over Jazz star John Collins. The Georgia product absorbed contact and threw the ball through the cylinder, sending Collins to the ground.

Article continues after ad

Edwards’ teammates instantly rose from the bench and the crowd at Target Center was sent into a frenzy.

Fans on X creatively expressed just how amazing the play was.

Paul Pierce labeled it a Dunk of the Year candidate on FS1’s “Undisputed.” Pierce even called Edwards the future face of the league.

Article continues after ad

Incredibly, Edwards’ throwdown was not the only emphatic dunk of the night. Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson took flight and punished the rim over Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reeves.

Johnson resembled Michael Jordan as he extended his legs and finished the Statue of Liberty dunk. It also received Dunk of the Year support.

Reeves got roasted on X for the way in which the 22-year-old dunked over him.

The 2023-24 season hasn’t given the NBA world many memorable poster dunks. These two slams were a breath of fresh air for the league’s fanbase.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Article continues after ad