NBA 2K24 gameplay leaker dunked on for “lack of skill” in first footage

A recent NBA 2K24 gameplay footage leak has not only violated a non-disclosure agreement but also turned the leaker into a subject of community criticism for their lackluster skills.

The leaker took to Kick to stream gameplay footage of the highly anticipated NBA 2K24. The individual seemingly leaked the gameplay footage after attending a special community day event where 2K invited various content creators for an early hands-on experience.

While leaking early gameplay is a serious violation of the NDA, it was the leaker’s questionable gameplay that truly captured the community’s attention.

Twitter was flooded with reactions from the NBA 2K community criticizing the leaker’s gameplay skills.

One user was quick to point out, “Whoever leaked that 2K24 gameplay is a whole dumb*ss. Not only did you break NDA, but you’re also trash at 2K too? Boy caught a Double L.”

The leaked footage included a two-minute clip of “Play Now” gameplay and a player template. While some 2K fans argue that the gameplay looks similar to previous versions, others suggest that the quality of the leak could be attributed to the leaker’s lack of skill. The community also pointed out that the leaker had even turned off adrenaline bars and still performed poorly.

One player expressed frustration with the situation, posting, “I hate that we have to rely on people who suck at the game to give us info about 2K24 because I can’t tell if the game is trash or they are making it look bad,”

Another user commented, “[if] you are going to leak nba 2k24 at least be good and make it look entertaining. The guy played so bad that it made the game look terrible. His lack of skill will cost a company millions of dollars.”

This NBA 2K24 gameplay footage leak follows another leak-related controversy earlier this week, where the infamous Starfield leaker was arrested after streaming 45 minutes of gameplay, highlighting the risks involved in such activities.

Despite the controversy, anticipation for NBA 2K24 remains high. Slated for release on September 8, 2023, the game will feature the legendary Kobe Bryant on the cover and will be available on all major platforms.