NBA 2K23 Season 4: start time, everything included + patch notes

NBA 2K23’s Season 4 patch notes have officially gone live, outlining updates to MyCareer, MyTeam, and much more.

NBA 2K23’s third seasonal update brought winter to The City and The G.O.A.T. Boat. Prior to that, Season 2 introduced Dark Matter cards and 20 new tracks selected by J. Cole.

Long-term support for the popular sports game isn’t stopping anytime soon, either. As such, players can look forward to the launch of new content in the forthcoming Season 4 rollout.

Visual Concepts plans to unleash Season 4 on Friday, January 13 at 8:00 AM PT. The new season, headlined by Chicago Bulls’ Zach Lavine, will prepare users for the All-Star game and let loose a few new challenges.

Season 4 patch notes

MyCareer during the upcoming season will let players continue their pursuit of Legend status. In addition, climbing the seasonal rewards ladder should net fresh content for fans to show off when navigating The G.O.A.T. Boat and City areas.

Those who reach the Level 40 reward tier can expect to unlock a futuristic mode of travel – a “remote-control drone with warp abilities.”

The drone acts as a vehicle that players can fly across the environment until they spy a G.O.A.T. Boat or City area worth warping to. Upon doing so, they’ll find themselves transported to the desired locale in a matter of moments.

Other rewards range from a pilot helmet to previously unseen animations and science fiction-inspired armor, seen in the image above.

MyTeam receives Galaxy Opal Zach LaVine as the Level 40 reward for NBA 2K23 Season 4. Achieving this goal requires the completion of Agendas; players will additionally need to earn XP in MyTEAM modes.

Lavine will also add another Signature Challenge to MyTEAM. For this, users should prepare to face off against Lavine and other Bulls greats – Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Derrick Rose, and Joakim Noah.

Defeating the all-star squad unlocks a Hall of Fame Badge, Diamond Shoe Colorway, and Shoe Boosts.

New Paris Game 2023 in NBA 2K23 Season 4

A new international matchup will see Lavine and the Bulls join Killian Hayes and the Pistons in France where Hayes grew up.

Using their prefered MyTEAM lineup, players will take on the two teams to unlock the Amethyst Killian Hayes Moments Card.

If Hayes scores 10 points during the Janaury 19 match, his Amethyst card will evolve to Diamond status. In the event he doesn’t play, the Diamon Evolution will still occur so long as the Pistons win.

What to expect from The W Online

The W Online Mode, exclusive to new-gen hardware, is receiving new rewards for 2023. NBA 2K23 Season 4 rewards include all of the following: Aces Heroine Shorts, Team Resilience Boosts, Black 2K League Pro Tee, Team Extender Boosts, A’ja Wilson Heroine Edition Jersey, Kahleah Copper Jersey, Storm Logo Card, Lynx Logo Card, and Helping Hands Boosts.