F1 2021 driver ratings so far (July 2021): Hamilton, Verstappen, Gasly

It is once again time to hit the tracks as your favorite F1 racers, and F1 2021 promises to deliver the hype once again and all drivers on the paddock are going to have their own unique ratings.

Formula 1 has excelled as one of the world’s most popular sports, as the high-intense racing features some of the premier athletes from all walks of life, and there is no better way to experience F1 than Codemasters version of the sport as a video game.

Once again they’re leading the helm for F1 2021, and this year’s title is going to offer some incredible features compared to its predecessor. However, as with sports games, fans are widely intrigued by the ratings they are going to give each driver.

Here are all the driver ratings in F1 2021 that we know of so far!

All F1 2021 driver ratings so far

Leading up to the game’s release, there is still a lot we don’t know about this year’s F1 game, but they’ve recently posted a video showcasing some drivers on the same team, guessing the other driver’s attributes for this year’s title.

While we did not see the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, or Max Verstappen, we did get to see an ample amount of drivers and some of the ratings may come as a bit of a surprise.

Keep in mind, these are the following attributes for F1 2021 and what metric Codemasters uses to grade each one.

Experience – A higher experience score will help players collect a greater number of ‘Resource Points’, used in the game to buy car upgrades.

– A higher experience score will help players collect a greater number of ‘Resource Points’, used in the game to buy car upgrades. Racecraft – A higher racecraft score allow the driver to unleash more effective overtakes.

– A higher racecraft score allow the driver to unleash more effective overtakes. Awareness – A higher score here will mean the driver is less likely to lose control of their car when the going gets tough.

– A higher score here will mean the driver is less likely to lose control of their car when the going gets tough. Pace – Quite simply, the higher the pace score, the more rapid a driver will be throughout a race.

So, let’s take a look at all the driver ratings we know so far for this year’s group of racers coming to F1 2021.

Driver Experience Racecraft Awareness Pace Pierre Gasly – 90 OVR 59 91 99 89 Yuki Tsunoda – 90 OVR 43 88 78 81 George Russell – 83 OVR 59 73 99 82 Nicholas Latifi – 70 OVR 54 71 83 65 Kimi Räikkönen – 88 OVR 99 92 84 86 Antonio Giovinazzi – 78 OVR 54 81 81 78

So, right now we know 6/20 drivers on the paddock, and this does not even include the Icon racers that will be in the game when it fully releases.

But, in the coming weeks, we can anticipate Codemasters to release more ratings and it should be interesting to see who is the highest-rated driver this year; will it be Verstappen or Hamilton?