NBA 2k22 disappearing ball glitch is still ruining online games

The Rec is NBA 2K22’s 5v5 randoms mode that features fast-paced gameplay, but one match became almost farcical as the ball itself disappeared from existence, leaving the players to run around like headless chickens.

NBA 2K22’s frantic, end-to-end action ensures that players need to keep on their toes. The ball can be transported from one goal area to the next as quick as a flash and the screeching of rubber becomes noticeably more lively.

The franchise’s addictive gameplay keeps fans coming back for more, but occasional bugs and glitches do sour the experience somewhat. ‘Rigged passing‘ and guaranteed 3-pointers being denied are just some of the flaws that players have encountered in this season’s iteration of the series.

However, the newest hiccup is extremely unusual and has more sorcery involved than a game featuring Magic Johnson.

Invisible NBA 2K22 ball bug causes confusion

Some players are naturally so talented on the court that you do sometimes wonder if there is something dodgy afoot. But no matter the skill of a LeBron James or Steph Curry, making the ball vanish altogether is definitely supernatural.

Reddit user Confusion606 is the aptly named gamer who came across this complete aberration during a game of NBA 2K22’s Rec game mode.

They said: “So the ball just disappeared during a game of Rec…” and there was no hyperbole involved either. Their video showed in-game footage of a game of Rec and it’s immediately apparent that the ball is nowhere to be seen.

Even after repeated watches of the video, it’s incredibly difficult to decipher where the heart of the action is and the players themselves look just as confused as the scenario itself.

“Y’all playing shadow ball in Rec,” one player remarked, whereas another jokingly said: “All I see is a thousand no-look passes.”

We can’t say we’ve seen this happen too many times during NBA 2K22, so it might just have been a rare, one-off occurrence that this player just happened to see for themselves.