Dua Lipa fan calls cops as Nicki Minaj fan flies to his house to settle beef

A Dua Lipa fan called the cops after a Nicki Minaj fan flew to his house to settle an online feud.

Music fans are not immune to duking it out online. When artists aren’t going head-to-head in passive-aggressive posts, their fans are feuding over chart stats and their favorite artists’ output. Rarely does a fan beef go offline.

However, on March 13, two fans came to blows over their Twitter/X beef which was taken to the extreme after a fan approached another fan in person.

David Corales (who goes by Jazmine Onika on Twitter/X) and Kenzo (known as popsongaesthete) engaged in a heated argument after Corales pulled up at Kenzo’s house.

Dua Lipa fan forced to call cops after Nicki Minaj fan shows up

Nicki Minaj fan David Corales took his beef with another fan offline after flying from his home in Los Angeles to Phoenix, Arizona, where Kenzo resides.

Reportedly, Kenzo posted his address online, alongside a video prompting other fans to “please come to my house,” he said. “You have my address.”

Once Corales pulled up in front of Kenzo’s house, he posted the first of many videos. “Cardi tanked. Nicki Minaj is the queen of rap. F**k Dua Lipa,” he said.

Sometime later, Kenzo confronts Corales outside his home and chases him around the property.

“You’ve been encouraging others on social media to attack my family over Stan Twitter drama just because I said I don’t like Nicki Minaj,” Kenzo can be heard offscreen. Allegedly, Kenzo’s father was also present during the verbal altercation.

Eventually, police were called to the scene and Corales was interrogated. In one clip, he can be seen filming the police and jokingly asking them if they want to “say hi” to his fans.

As evidenced by a series of videos uploaded later from their motel room, Corales was not arrested and instead let go.