Dua Lipa announces Radical Optimism tour: Dates, locations & how to get tickets

Dua Lipa announced her Radical Optimism Tour, slated for May 2024. Here is everything we know, including dates, locations, and how to get tickets.

Dua Lipa readies her Radical Optimism album. Anchored with singles ‘Houdini’ and ‘Training Season,’ the album serves as the follow-up to 2020’s Future Nostalgia.

With only (soon-to-be) three albums to her credit, the pop singer has already amassed a collection of certified bangers. And her star continues to shine. As evidenced by its lead singles, Radical Optimism is bound to deliver the goods.

In support of the album release, the singer sets her sights on a mini-tour for May 2024. While there are only four dates (so far) for the forthcoming tour, more will surely be announced at a later date. Here is everything we know about the Radical Optimism Tour, including dates, locations, and how to get tickets.

Youtube: Dua Lipa Dua Lipa dances in new ‘Houdini’ video.

Dua Lipa shared dates for her upcoming tour to promote Radical Optimism, her third studio album.

Here are the official tour dates:

May 5: Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne

Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne May 9: Pula, Croatia – Arena Pula

Pula, Croatia – Arena Pula May 12: Nimes, France – Arènes de Nîmes

Nimes, France – Arènes de Nîmes May 13: Nimes, France – Arènes de Nîmes

More dates are expected to be announced soon.

Where to buy tickets for Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour

Fans will be able to buy tickets through Ticketmaster. Dua Lipa puts Radical Optimism Tour tickets on general sale on March 21, 2024, at 10 a.m. GMT+1 / 5 a.m. EST.

Fans who preorder the album get access to the pre-sale. Current album pre-orders include everything from cassette tapes and lenticular CDs to box sets, T-shirts, and deluxe vinyl packages.

Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism album drops everywhere on May 3, 2024.

