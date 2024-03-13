Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism album: Release date, tracklist, album cover, more

Dua Lipa announced her third studio album, Radical Optimism. Here is everything we know about the album, including the release date, tracklist, and cover art.

Dua Lipa has taken fans for a ride with her particular brand of pop music. From ‘New Rules’ to ‘Don’t Start Now’ and ‘Dance the Night,’ she’s no stranger to stacking up the hits.

Fortunately, that party continues with the announcement of her third studio album. Titled Radical Optimism, the project, which features the singles ‘Houdini’ and ‘Training Season,’ positions itself as one of the year’s most anticipated releases.

Fans won’t have to wait too long for the album, either, as it’ll arrive just in time for summer. Here is everything we know about the album, including the release date, tracklist, and cover art.

Youtube: Dua Lipa Dua Lipa dances in new ‘Houdini’ video.

Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism will drop everywhere on May 3, 2024.

On March 13, the singer revealed the official album cover, which features Lipa swimming in the ocean next to a shark.

What is the tracklist for Radical Optimism?

Alongside the album cover reveal, Dua Lipa announced the 11-song tracklist.

Here are the song titles:

end of an era houdini training season these walls whatcha doing french exit illusion falling forever anything for love maria happy for you

As of this writing, no collaborators have been announced for the album.

What is Radical Optimism about?

According to PopBase, Dua Lipa revealed that her album Radical Optimism might take a grander picture of “music history” through the ages.

Here is what she said about the project: “It struck me – the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm. At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop.”

On social media, the pop singer gave further insight into the project through behind-the-scenes footage from the recording studio. “Every song kind of has that struggle and you kind of make it something optimistic,” she said. “Radical optimism is something that was always at the top of my mind.”