Dua Lipa fans addicted to singer’s new dance track Houdini

Pop singer Dua Lipa dropped her highly-anticipated “Houdini,” and fans claim they’re now addicted to the new dance track.

Dua Lipa’s 2017 eponymous debut album made her an immediate superstar. Songs like “New Rules” and “IDGAF” catapulted her into the stratosphere.

But it was her 2020 follow-up, Future Nostalgia, that proved she had a singular voice worth listening to. From “Boys Will Be Boys” (a critique of toxic masculinity) to club bangers like “Don’t Start Now,” the album was and is an iconic pop collection.

Now, the pop starlet readies a new chapter, and she demonstrates that she has no signs of slowing down or adhering to any pop standard. She is who she is.

Youtube: Dua Lipa Dua Lipa dances in new “Houdini” video.

Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” has fans addicted

On Friday (November 10), Dua Lipa unleashed her brand new single “Houdini,” and fans are losing their minds. Earlier this week, one fan crowned it the “song of the decade” based solely on a clip.

Today, a fan proudly declared they were “addicted” to the hot and sweaty dance track.

Another pointed out how the song’s release is “actually such a power move [because] it marks the transition to her new sound while still retaining the vibes of the previous era to keep everyone interested before she delves further into the psychedelic genre with the next singles.”

A third fan pointed out the similarity to Madonna’s “Hung Up” but with a “more intense dance.”

Others simply basked in the song’s sultry vibe, sharing gifs and memes.

As of this writing, on Friday (November 10), the “Houdini” music video had 10 million views on YouTube. It sure does have the word “smash” written all over it.

“Houdini” serves as the lead-off to Dua Lipa’s third studio album. No title has yet been revealed.