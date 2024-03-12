Beyoncé’s Act II Cowboy Carter album: Tracklist, album cover, more

Beyoncé revealed her first full-length country album, titled Cowboy Carter, during Super Bowl LVIII. Here is everything we know.

Born in Houston, Texas, Beyoncé is as country as they come. She might have largely explored and conquered many other genres in her career, from R&B to pop and dance, but you know what they say. You can’t take the country out of the girl.

During Super Bowl LVIII, the megastar teased new music via her glamorous Verizon commercial, which ended with the words: “Drop the new music.” Moments later, two new country songs appeared on streaming services and sent fans into an absolute frenzy. The singles were accompanied by a viral video that gave fans a glimpse into the musical journey.

With her forthcoming album, Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé is finally going full-on country. Previously, she only dabbled in the genre, having tackled “Daddy Lessons” on 2016’s Lemonade. Here is everything we know about Bey’s latest project.

Twitter: BeyLegion Beyonce performs on her Renaissance World Tour.

Beyoncé will release her first country album on March 29, 2024.

What is the album cover?

Revealed on March 12, the album cover features a saddle with a red and white ribbon with the words Cowboy Carter.

Fans have also been treated to two covers for the set’s first two singles. Both feature Beyoncé in a cowboy hat. A black-and-white photo stars the singer pairing her hat with a rhinestone-studded button-up.

The color photo finds Bey wearing a cropped jacket and dangly, sparkling earrings.

What is the album tracklist?

A full tracklist has yet to be released. What we do know is there are two songs (out now) called ’16 Carriages’ and ‘Texas Hold ‘Em.’ There will be 16 songs on the complete album.

Here is the (partial) tracklist:

‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ … … … … … … … … … … … … … … ’16 Carriages’

Who are the album’s songwriters, musicians, and producers?

Cowboy Carter features songwriting contributions from Atia Boggs, Dave Hamelin, Raphael Saadiq, Brian Bates, Elizabeth Boland, Megan Bülow, and Nathan Ferraro, as well as Beyoncé.

Musicians include Rhiannon Giddens (banjo, viola), Saadiq (bass, drums, organ, piano), Ferraro (bass, piano), Khirye Tyler (bass, piano), Killah B (bass), Lowell Boland (piano), HIT-BOY (synthesizer), Hamelin (guitar, organ, piano, synthesizer), Justus West (guitar), Gavin Williams (organ), Robert Randolph (steel guitar), Justin Schipper (steel guitar), and Ryan Svendsen (trumpet).

Producers include Hamelin, Ink, Killah B, Ferraro, and Beyoncé.