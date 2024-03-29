Popeye’s launches new “Cowboy Combo” to celebrate Beyoncé’s new album dropping

Popeye’s are celebrating Beyoncé going country with their new ‘Cowboy Combo.‘

Beyoncé and Popeye’s go way back, so much so that Beyoncé and Jay-Z had Popeye’s fried chicken at their wedding. The pop diva even has a Free-Popeye’s-For-Life card, according to her interview on The Oprah Winfrey show way back in 2004.

Popeye’s also released a clothing line back in 2020 that looked very like Beyoncé’s Ivy Park label, to boot.

Popeye’s serves up good ol’ Southern food, including biscuits, gravy, and of course, fried chicken. So, now that Beyoncé’s debut country album, COWBOY CARTER has dropped, Popeye’s have renamed their Combo menu “Cowboy Combo Meals” in honor of connection with the superstar.

Popeye's tribute to Beyoncé's new album

The Cowboy Combo meals come with mashed potato, fries or mac and cheese, and you can choose from chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, and seafood combos as the main element of the meal. They also come with a regular drink.

The price of these meals vary, but are between $10-$15.