MultiVersus players call for fixes to improve baffling matchmaking

Low-level MultiVersus players who find themselves battling higher-ranking users continue to call for matchmaking improvements.

Since it’s been available for a handful of months, MultiVersus now plays host to users of varying skill levels.

And while the semi-regular release of new playable characters keeps some fans engaged, they can also complicate the already troublesome matchmaking process.

One match may feature two Level 5 Gizmos versus two Level 35 Supermans, for example. It’s a problem that persists despite recent changes to the Matchmaking Rating (MMR). As such, fans have once more begun calling for an update that will address the baffling matchmaking.

Why MultiVersus players demand matchmaking improvements

Redditor IchBinDeinFreund recently posted a screenshot of a 2v2 match screen. The Redditor and their friend played Shaggy and Rick at Levels 17 and 5, respectively. Meanwhile, they were matched against a Level 31 Superman and a Level 36 Lebron.

In a subsequent post, the player noted the higher-level opponents “gobbled us up” with no problem by winning 4 to 0.

Apparently, this doesn’t count as a rare occurrence. Another Redditor said that while they and a friend were below Level 5, the matchmaking system recently pit them against Level 22 and 23 characters.

Someone else claimed this happens to them “all the time, too,” while pointing out the need for better matchmaking in MultiVersus.

Players also continue to await the release of a dedicated Ranked Mode, which should give more skilled players a space in which to showcase their abilities.

The developer previously planned to launch the mode alongside MultiVersus Season 1. However, other in-game issues took top priority, resulting in its indefinite delay.