Mortal Kombat 1 pro under fire after breaking tournament stage with chair throw

Mortal Kombat 1 pro Dyloch threw his chair off the stage after winning a match at CEO 2024, breaking one of the stage lights and causing around $3,000 in property damage.

Mortal Kombat 1 is one of many fighting games being played at CEO, one of the biggest fighting game competitions in the world. Players who make it to the main stage get to step into an actual fighting ring and compete.

However, Dyloch got caught up in the heat of the moment after his stage win and tossed his chair right over the ropes.

The chair landed directly on some stage lights, causing property damage and earning him the ire of tournament organizers.

“Dyloch, Dyloch… Why did you do that bro? Dyloch, what are you doing bro?” said caster Tento right after the throw.

Alex Jebailey, the founder of CEO, spoke out immediately following the Mortal Kombat 1 player’s IRL throw: “Does anyone know [Dyloch’s] PayPal? Cause somebody’s paying for that broken light fixture and it’s not me.”

He also had a message for any players who throw chairs or anything else at events in the future. “If one more person pops off throwing anything you will be banned from any event I ever do. This is a final warning to anyone in the future. Do not throw things.”

Dyloch would go on to win the entire Mortal Kombat 1 tournament after this, and claimed he’d be taking responsibility for the light.

First prize for this tournament is $565, and the light he broke is worth just under $3,000 according to Jebailey. If Dyloch were to pay for the light in full, he’d be out around $2500 dollars.

This isn’t the first chair throwing controversy within the FGC as of late. Hungrybox broke a chair popping off at Get On My Level earlier in 2024, something that garnered mixed reactions from his fans.

Chair throwing has become a bit of a trend in the FGC, a trend Jebailey is trying to put a stop to.

