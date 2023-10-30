Mortal Kombat 1 players call out event charging $5 for the “laziest” skins ever

Mortal Kombat 1 players have aired their frustrations about “lazy” palette-swapped skins that cost $5 in a seasonal event.

Mortal Kombat 1 continues to come under fire for its monetization. Thus far, some character skins – like Scorpion’s Deadly Alliance look – have cost as much as 1,000 Dragon Krystals, the equivalent of $10.

The community blasted decision-makers once more for the recently released Halloween Fatality, which puts players back 1,200 Dragon Krystals or $12.

It seems some Mortal Kombat faithful won’t stop putting their foot down anytime soon, either. With the Halloween-themed content still ongoing, players are now bucking against the price of a few palette-swapped character skins.

Mortal Kombat 1 players call out “lazy” $5 fighter skins

Linking to a post from Twitter/X user Kitana_Nina about MK1’s high-priced Halloween palettes, Redditor kenshima15 noted, “$5 color schemes for a seasonal event… is insanity.”

These posts specifically reference the Horror Baraka, Nightmare Nitara, Terror Rain, and All Hallows Kung Lao premium skins, all of which cost 500 Dragon Krystals/$5. “They added green to default designs and called them Halloween skins,” the Twitter user stated.

Piggybacking off of this point, the Redditor added, “This could’ve been something to unlock… but they want $5. $5 for something that took a dev no more than 5 minutes to do.”

Fans on Reddit were quick to agree, with one person calling the skins some of the “laziest sh** ever…” Someone else added to the chorus, saying, “The cost for literally copy and paste bland color swaps is rather gross. Those should be in the freaking game.”

Others said Mortal Kombat 1’s pricey skins feel especially egregious since the rest of the game seems so barebones. “The whole release just kinda feels like it was unnecessarily rushed out the door and designed to part hyped players from even more money.”

Unfortunately, some people don’t see this level of nickel-and-diming coming to an end anytime soon. After all, there are still players forking over cash to pay for the content in question.