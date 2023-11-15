Mortal Kombat 1 players slam Seasonal Fatality Bundle as “slap in the face”

Mortal Kombat fans are furious after finding out the dev team will be charging $10 USD for the upcoming Seasonal Fatality Bundle.

When it comes to fighting games, the Mortal Kombat franchise has made a big name for itself as no doubt the bloodiest in the space. It’s over-the-top violence and iconic fatality kills a staple of the games and something players look forward to experiencing with each new iteration.

However, Mortal Kombat 1 fans are becoming increasingly frustrated with the presence of microtransactions within the latest title. The new bout of paid content, the Seasonal Fatality Bundle, seemingly the straw to break the camel’s back, with many now lashing out.

The new Seasonal Fatality Bundle includes new death and kill sequences in the theme of a few holiday seasons. With Thanksgiving, Halloween, and Christmas-themed fatalities all included in the new pack.

For those who want to get their hands on this new DLC, Mortal Kombat 1 will set you back $10 USD. Currently, Dragon Krystals, Mortal Kombat 1’s premium currency, can only be purchased in packs of 1,250 and above, meaning the bundle amounts to about $9.99 given that it costs 1,200 Dragon Krystals.

In light of this news, fans have taken to social media to express their disbelief at such a high cost for the new pack. Many users are now saying that this “Might have to be the last MK I buy” because of this shift to microtransactions.

Others added “[Microtransactions] is a slap to the face when these games are half made” and “on top of increasing the base game price to $70? Microtransactions for dev costs would make sense if the game was still $50. The price increase should’ve offset that loss. Nether Realm is losing me on this one. Mortal Kombat 1 isn’t that great to be charging this much extra.”

Another passionate fan even tweeting out “Thank God they didn’t give us Injustice 3 with this sh**.”

Time will tell if the dev team listens to this outcry from fans and distances themselves from microtransactions in the future.

Time will tell if the dev team listens to this outcry from fans and distances themselves from microtransactions in the future.