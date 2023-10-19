Mortal Kombat 1 pro tournament bans unblockable Sindel exploit

In MK1, Sindel has an unblockable infinite loop exploit that will be banned during the East Coast Throwdown tournament.

Several issues have plagued Mortal Kombat 1 since its launch in mid-September. One such problem revolves around an infinite loop exploit that Sindel players can use to their advantage.

Typically, the Queen’s aerial punch combo can only be employed once before the game lets opponents block. This prevents Sindel mains from abusing the fly combo.

Trouble enters the picture when a Sindel player has Sub-Zero or Frost as their Kameo. If timed right, freezing an opponent lets Sindel repeatedly utilize her fly combo without interruption.

Simply put, a frozen enemy cannot block a second, third, or fourth combo attack. Players realized this could lead to an infinite loop wherein the exploit can completely obliterate someone’s health bar.

Tournament bans Sindel’s unblockable exploit for MK1 competition

Ahead of this weekend’s East Coast Throwdown (ECT), NRS Esports has announced “two temporary rules” for the Mortal Kombat 1 competition.

For one, anyone who uses the unblockable exploit with Sindel will be banned and forced to forfeit the round. Sindel mains are also expected to inform judges that she’ll be their character of choice before the tournament begins.

The second rule organizers will institute revolves around the Shujinko Kameo. Specifically, Shujinko’s Kameo will not be allowed to enter a match versus General Shao.

This rule is a response to Shujinko making Shao’s axe disappear under certain circumstances. And if the General loses his axe, his special abilities are basically neutralized.

One Reddit user explained, “Shujinko copies Shao’s axe slam, and it makes the real axe disappear if it’s on the ground. Seems like the code thinks Shao has the axe in his hand but doesn’t allow any moves with it.”

Of course, such drastic measures have fans wondering when NetherRealm will fix the MK1 Sindel exploit and Shujinko Kameo issues. As of writing, though, the studio has yet to share any plans in this regard.