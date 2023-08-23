Mortal Kombat 1 fans are loving “insane & menacing” redesign of iconic villain

During Gamescom 2023, Mortal Kombat 1 fans were not only treated to a reveal trailer of newly announced characters, but it also showcased an iconic Mortal Kombat 1 villain makeover.

The meticulous drip-feeding of new Mortal Kombat 1 fighters has kept fans engaged. Since the game’s official unveiling, MK fans have slowly learned about the game’s roster and Kameo fighters. Not only that, but we even know a healthy amount about upcoming MK1 DLC fighters too!

Opening Night Live for Gamescom 2023 signaled the first appearance of a special character though. This figure is a prominent presence in the MK universe and will be fully playable. They’ve also had a huge design overhaul for Mortal Kombat 1, and the villain’s new look has been largely praised by the community.

Gamescom 2023 reveals legendary Mortal Kombat 1 villain

Would it really be a Mortal Kombat game without some mention of Shao Kahn? Really? Thankfully, NetherRealm has known better than to leave out the ruler of Outworld.

In the new ‘Official Rulers of Outworld’ trailer, not only did we get treated to appearances by Sindel and Motoro, but we also saw Shao Kahn – known as General Shao in Mortal Kombat 1.

The imposing figure has had a bit of a makeover for MK1 including a new axe instead of his trademark, bludgeoning hammer. Needless to say, fans are loving his redesign. “All Hail General Shao! How we feeling about this man and his new Axe,” said one Reddit post.

“He looks even more brutal and ruthless of a character and the axe is a welcome change of pace! Will definitely be playing him,” said one impressed fan and someone else commented: “I fully expected a General Shao to be more refined and less menacing, they went the entirely opposite route I love it.”

Another post on the game’s subreddit also wanted a taste of the action too: “All jokes aside, Shao looks absolutely insane & menacing. I love his redesign.”

“I love how much younger he looks without the Mask. Makes him truly a different version of Shao. And the horns are badass,” was one remark, whereas another user had this to say about the Mortal Kombat 1 villain: “I really loved they give some depth on his story, Shao Kahn as a Konqueror is menacing, but General Shao starting being weak for developing to the biggest warrior of Outworld? I’m totally into this.”

There have been a few tweaks and twists to the MK formula with the new release. Character redesigns have been one element, but so has the gameplay. Fatalities are now easier than ever to pull off and the Krypt looks to have been replaced too.