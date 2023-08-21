Mortal Kombat 1 accessibility feature adds new way to experience Fatalities

Mortal Kombat 1’s includes a descriptive audio option for accessibility that provides another way to experience the gruesomeness of Fatalities.

Over the weekend, NetherRealm Studios hosted a Mortal Kombat 1 beta for PlayStation and Xbox players who pre-ordered the title.

Beta participants wasted no time sharing their favorite gameplay clips on social media, showing off long combos, interesting Kameo pairings, and the occasional gameplay bug.

But one aspect of the experience that may have flown under the radar for some is the array of accessibility settings. One feature, in particular, seems especially noteworthy given how it augments Fatalities.

Mortal Kombat 1 accessibility option lets everyone enjoy Fatalities

After learning of MK1’s impressive accessibility features, GamesHub’s Edmond Tran uploaded a gameplay clip that highlights the descriptive audio option.

This specific setting provides extra audio that narrates visual information on the screen. In Tran’s video, the audio track describes – in perfect detail – a Fatality performed by Li Mei.

Every action from a fist through a character’s stomach to their severed head exploding “like a bloody firework” receives mention in the narration.

NetherRealm made doubly sure that even vision-impaired players can enjoy the rush of performing Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1.

Fortunately, Mortal Kombat studio constitutes one of many developers in recent years to bridge the accessibility gap in gaming.

The Last of Us Part 2’s extensive options meant blind players could face off against even the most difficult infected. Forza Horizon 5 went above and beyond as well, adding unprecedented support for American Sign Language and British Sign Language.

Industry trends tend to get a bad rap more often than not; hopefully, this is one that will continue picking up steam for years to come.

Mortal Kombat 1 hits store shelves for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 19.