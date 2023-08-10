Mortal Kombat 1 includes new single-player mode replacing the Krypt

Instead of the Krypt, Mortal Kombat 1 will include a new single-player mode called Invasions, according to preorder details.

Introduced in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, the Krypt is a space where players can hand over in-game Koins earned during gameplay to unlock items. The unlockables range from playable characters and concept art pieces to alternate character costumes and new arenas.

Fortunately for players, the Krypt’s returned on several occasions since the Deadly Alliance days, even appearing in MK11 with a host of activities for players to enjoy.

For those wondering if Liu Kang’s new universe still has room for the classic feature, preorder details out of Brazil may have offered some insight.

Preorder info outs mode replacing the Krypt in Mortal Kombat 1

Retailers such as Amazon recently opened preorders for the physical version of Mortal Kombat 1 in Brazil. Reddit user DeffersonCamargo (via thethiny) shared screenshots of what the box’s back cover includes, specifically calling attention to a new mode named Invasions.

According to the Redditor, Invasions seems to constitute MK1’s replacement for the Krypt mode. The user additionally translated the text describing the new mode, which reads: “Travel through the realms of Mortal Kombat facing invasions of each season in an all-new single-player experience.”

In addition to the Krypt, it sounds like Invasions may also take inspiration from Konquest in previous MK games. The specifics remain a mystery for the time being, however.

But more details could surface in the near future, with NetherRealm set to host a Kombat Kast stream on Friday, August 11. The broadcast will begin at 10:00 AM PT and feature a gameplay breakdown for Ashrah, Geras, and Smoke. Perhaps information about other content will sit center stage, as well.

Concrete details about Invasions will most certainly be available once Mortal Kombat 1 hits stores on September 19.