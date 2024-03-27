GamingMonster Hunter Now

Monster Hunter Now Coral Pukei-Pukei armor buffs Light Bowgun in the best way

James Busby
Coral Pukei-Pukei in Monster Hunter WorldCapcom

Niantic has given the Light Bowgun buffs thanks to Monster Hunter Now’s introduction of Coral Pukei-Pukei, which has increased its damage potential. 

Coral Pukei-Pukei is currently live in Monster Hunter Now, and Light Bowgun players will need to craft the waist to capitalize on its benefits. While the Light Bowgun will be receiving further buffs in a future update, the Coral Pukei-Pukei waist comes packed with two skills that give the weapon a few more armor choices. 

The Pukei Lagoon Coil 1 comes packed with Reload Speed 1 and Recoil Down 1 at Grade 6, which enables Light Bowgun players to focus on elemental sets. This was previously a big problem in the game, as Hunters had an extremely rigid set that couldn’t be changed if you wanted to avoid any of the weapon’s sluggishness. 

If you craft the Coral Pukei-Pukei coil, you’ll now be able to get Fire Attack +5, Thunder Attack +4,  Ice Attack +3, Water Attack +2, and Dragon Attack +2. These bonuses can all be achieved without having to sacrifice Reload Speed +3 and Recoil Down +3. 

If that wasn’t enough, skills like Weakness Exploit and Peak Performance can be added, if you don’t mind losing some elemental damage. While the Coral Pukei-Pukei coil doesn’t completely fix the Light Bowgun’s damage range nerfs, Niantic is on the right path when it comes to addressing the weapon’s shortcomings.

You can farm Coral Pukei-Pukei from March 25, 2024, at 9am (local time) until April 7, 2024, at 11:59pm (local time). After these dates, Coral Pukei-Pukei will no longer be available to hunt, so if you’re a Light Bowgun player, be sure to spend time farming this subspecies.

