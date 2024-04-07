Jon Jones shoots down false arrest report amid assault allegations

A recent news article falsely stated that UFC star Jon Jones was in police custody and under arrest. The heavyweight champion quickly refuted those claims on Twitter.

A UFC drug test administrator has alleged that Jon Jones assaulted her and issued a death threat during a recent sample collection on March 30 at Jones’ New Mexico residence.

According to allegations from an April 5 police report filed by Crystal Martinez, Jones used profanity, stole her phone, refused to give it back, and threatened her life.

Jones vehemently denied this report. He then shared a lengthy explanation on Instagram and security camera footage of him and Martinez high-fiving.

Only a day after details became public, NBC News falsely reported that Jones was under arrest with charges stemming from the alleged assault.

Jones immediately dispelled this rumor. He told the NBC News Twitter account that it’s a “pretty large platform to post so blindly.”

In another detailed social media post, Jones explained that he was not in police custody. He’s currently in Texas at a volleyball tournament with his daughters.

Jones gave his view of the alleged incident with Martinez. He says he was “caught off guard by the unprofessionalism” of the UFC drug-testing administrator.

But he denies any assault or death threat took place. Jones said, “I want to emphasize that at no point did I threaten, get in anyone’s face, raise my voice to anyone, or engage in any form of assault.

“It’s unfortunate that false news has been spread without proper fact-checking. I want to assure you that I will vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations.”

MMA Fighting contacted the Albuquerque Police and got confirmation that the arrest report was false. Jones also provided more details to the police, resulting in an updated version of the report initially filed by Martinez.

Jones admits to using profanity toward Martinez, and he believes that she is “pissed off at him” for doing so. He alleges she “fabricated the story” out of anger.

Jones thought he and Martinez had mended fences when they shared a high-five as she left his house. So, the report, he says, took him by surprise.