When is Seiya Suzuki being added to MLB The Show 22?

MLB The Show 22 players, along with Chicago Cubs fans, have been wondering when their new star player Seiya Suzuki will be added to the game, as well as the popular Diamond Dynasty mode.

Like every iteration of the baseball sim, MLB The Show 22 offers players updated and accurate rosters heading into the new baseball season.

Although The Show 22 offers a realistic recreation of almost every single MLB and minor league player, there is currently one missing player; and fans are curious when they’ll get to see him.

Seiya Suzuki in MLB The Show 22

The Chicago Cubs made a big splash in free agency when they signed Japanese slugger Seiya Suzuki to a massive $85 million contract, but unfortunately he isn’t available in-game yet.

He hasn’t been added to Diamond Dynasty mode, either. Don’t fret, however, as it is extremely likely he will appear in the game soon enough.

Typically, new players new to play at least five innings to be eligible to be added to the game. Since Suzuki made his debut for Chicago on April 7, it shouldn’t be long at all until he will be added to The Show 22.

If you don’t want to wait to start playing the Cubs with an accurate roster, you can download a custom roster online as tons of players have already added him into the game.

To download a custom roster follow these steps:

On the main menu go to the top right and select Create Select Vaults Slide over to Roster, then Sort by Downloads Select a Live Roster amongst the top options

Now that you have a custom roster downloaded, you can load it into The Show 22 from the Settings tab back on the home menu.

Hopefully, San Diego Studio is working on a patch to bring Suzuki into both the base game as well as Diamond Dynasty soon enough.