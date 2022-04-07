MLB The Show 22: How to get Stubs

MLB The Show 22 brings back the popular Diamond Dynasty mode where players can build a team comprised of players new and old. Here’s how to make stubs and build the best team possible.

The Show is back, and like every year, it’s time to grind for the best Diamond Dynasty team possible. In order to craft a formidable team, you’re going to have to collect as many Stubs, The Show’s in-game currency, as possible.

Like every iteration of The Show, there are tons of different ways to collect Stubs. Here are the main avenues to begin racking up the Stubs.

Contents

Faces of the Franchise Program

The main Program in MLB The Show 22 is the Faces of the Franchise Program. This Program offers players XP milestones to mark their gameplay efforts and will accrue you with free rewards like packs, players, and random Face of the Franchise cards.

To get ahead in XP and start collecting on these rewards, tackle the Faces of the Franchise tasks below the progress tracker like Daily Moments and Featured program moments.

If you are looking to grind quickly for XP, Road to the Show is a great way to do so. Lowering the difficulty won’t penalize the XP you get from playing games in the single-player mode, so drop that difficulty and start cracking some home runs.

Complete Collections

MLB The Show 22 offers players rewards based on completing specific Collections of cards. There are the Starter Collections, Live Series Collections, Legends & Flashbacks, and many more.

To begin, complete the Start Collections for easy Stubs and free packs. These are easy to complete and only require the most basic cards to accomplish. Below are all of the Starter Collections to complete, and cashing in on these will help build up your initial Stub count.

After completing the easy Collections, head over to the Live Series Collections and sift through which teams you’ve started to obtain players for. Completing collections on each team has rewards for which grant Stubs, and fully completing each roster will grant you a special player card from that team. Starting with the lower-end teams, like the Orioles and the Pirates, will be easier as their best player cards are cheaper to obtain on the marketplace.

Within the Live Series is the Free Agents Collection. This is a fantastic way to obtain Stubs, as obtaining Free Agent cards is incredibly cheap on the Marketplace and the rewards are quite high.

Community Market

Flipping cards on MLB The Show 22’s Community Market is still a good way to earn Stubs, and manipulating the Marketplace to work for you is not difficult at all.

Here is an easy way to obtain a specific card without overpaying:

Open up the Marketplace Select Filter and search for the player Select Buy/Sell Options, then click Buy Pick Create Buy Order and set the price to exactly 1 less than the current lowest listing

Typically your Buy Order will be fulfilled very quickly after you create it, as players are constantly buying and selling cards on the Marketplace.

You can also view the listings for a card straight through the Collections page simply by selecting that card, so you won’t have to flip through a million menus.

Buying low and selling high is the name of the game when trying to make on profit on the Community Market. There are websites like ShowZone which monitor the best cards day-to-day to flip and make quick Stubs from.

Stub Prices

Another way to make Stubs is by simply purchasing them with real money. The good thing about putting money into The Show is that you can simply buy cards from the Market with Stubs obtained via cash, instead of competitor modes like FIFA Ultimate Team, where you can only buy packs with cash in hopes you get the cards you want.

By all means, if you don’t want to buy Stubs with real money you don’t have to as there are tons of ways to make a good team without pumping cash into the game. Also, if you are looking to buy packs with the Stubs you buy, beware as San Diego Studio doesn’t have a quality pack or duplication protection, meaning there is a chance you rip 50 packs and end up with not a single Diamond.

Here are all of the Stub prices:

1,000 Stubs: £0.99 / $0.99.

5,000 Stubs: £3.99 / $4.99.

11,000 Stubs: £7.99 / $9.99.

24,000 Stubs: £15.99 / $19.99.

67,500 Stubs: £39.99 / $49.99.

150,000 Stubs: £79.99 / $99.99.

If you do end up buying packs, then we wish you all the luck in landing the coveted Mike Trout card.

And if you don’t, then start cracking on those Collections.