Best pitchers in MLB The Show 22 ranked

MLB The Show 22 has arrived and it comes with all updated rosters for the upcoming Major League Baseball season. Let’s take a look at the best pitchers in MLB The Show 22.

MLB The Show is back, and it’s beautiful. The yearly baseball sim has arrived just before the kick-off of the 2022 MLB season.

This year, there are tons of aces to choose from. The Show even celebrates one of them, Shohei Ohtani, as the cover athlete who happens to be both a pitcher and batter.

For those looking for the cream of the crop in pitching, let’s break down the best pitchers in The Show.

Best Pitchers in MLB The Show 22

Below are the top ten pitchers in MLB The Show 22. This year, the top two pitchers in The Show happen to play for the same club after an exciting offseason in which tons of top players switched teams.

10. Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers, 92 OVR

The heir to the Dodgers throne once Clayton Kershaw finally hangs it up, he’s already won a World Series and is one of the most dominant pitchers in the MLB at just 27 years old.

9. Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies, 92 OVR

The former New York Met has been terrorizing opponents for the Phillies, posting back-to-back solid seasons for the club. In this year’s The Show, he gets a 99 Velocity rating.

8. Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians, 92 OVR

The newly named Guardians are looking for a bounce-back season, and their ace Shane Bieber is slotted to be a big part of that.

7. Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees, 92 OVR

The Yankees haven’t been to a World Series since 2009 and handing Gerrit Cole a massive contract was a big step in their plan to make it back. Although it hasn’t worked out yet, he’s still as good as ever.

6. Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox, 93 OVR

Sale is one of the deadliest pitchers of the last ten years, but injuries have kept him off the field over the last few years. Hopefully, for Red Sox fans he is healthy enough to play in 2022 because when he does, he’s a beast on the mound.

5. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers, 93 OVR

Kershaw has been a top ten pitcher for over a decade now, an absolute stud who is looking to pad his surefire Hall of Fame legacy with another World Series ring in 2022. Although his stats somewhat faltered in 2021, he’s still in great shape.

4. Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers, 94 OVR

Burnes headlines Milwaukee’s absolutely insane bullpen as one of the best pitchers in the league, and coming off a Cy Young win, he’s got the chance to repeat.

3. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels, 95 OVR

Ohtani might be the most special player in baseball history. Nobody has ever had a season like he had, posting All-Star caliber numbers as both a pitcher and a hitter. He’s the cover athlete this year for a reason, and at just 27-year-old, should have many years left in the tank.

2. Max Scherzer, New York Mets, 97 OVR

The baseball world was stunned when the Mets’ new owner Steven Cohen dropped an ungodly amount of cash to bring in ace Max Scherzer. Pairing him with the next guy on this list could make for a legendary season.

1. Jacob deGrom, New York Mets, 99 OVR

deGrom simply is not from this planet. Despite only pitching 15 games in 2021, he won the Cy Young and posted an unbelievable 1.08 ERA. He’s the only 99 overall pitcher in the game, and for good reason.