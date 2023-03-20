MLB The Show 23 reveals Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire, and David Wright as new legends

MLB The Show 23 is right around the corner, and San Diego Studios did not pull any punches with its new legends lineup.

San Diego Studios has slowly drip-fed fans bits and pieces of information to ramp up excitement for MLB The Show 23. In January, Miami Marlins rising star Jazz Chisholm became the game’s official cover athlete.

In February, the devs announced new gameplay features, including a universal DH, ranked co-op, and two-way players. And now, just over a week before the game hits shelves, San Diego Studios has revealed what everyone has been waiting for.

Let’s jump right into the exciting list of new legends.

San Diego Studio Mets legend David Wright will finally be added as a legend in MLB The Show 23.

New MLB The Show 23 legends

On March 20, San Diego Studios revealed every new legend, including the eight Negro League stars.

Here is a complete list of the new legends in MLB The Show 23.

Andrew “Rube” Foster

Satchel Paige

John Donaldson

Hilton Smith

John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil

Hank Thompson

Martin Dimigo

David Wright

Carlos Pena

Ian Kinsler

Matt Cain

Jake Peavy

Chili Davis

Derek Jeter

Sammy Sosa

Mark McGwire

Fans knew about Derek Jeter, but were shocked when Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire were revealed as new legends.

In 1998 the pair competed in an all-time home run race as McGwire hit 70 and Sosa finished with 66. However, neither player has made the Hall of Fame, as both were linked to steroid use.

MLB The Show 23 releases worldwide on March 28. For players with early access, the game will be available on Friday, March 24.