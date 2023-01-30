MLB The Show 23 reveals Jazz Chisholm as cover athlete

After days of teasing fans, the mystery is finally solved. Jazz Chisholm has officially been named as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23.

MLB The Show 22 featured Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani as the game’s cover athlete. Community members celebrated San Diego Studios’ decision to celebrate one of baseball’s brightest talents.

The team went a different direction for MLB The Show 23, paying homage to an up-and-coming star rather than a household name. Baseball fans have been begging for more personality from the players, and Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm checks every box.

The electrifying Bahamian shortstop dealt with injury problems in 2022, but his showstopping personality and on-field talent earned him MLB The Show 23 cover athlete honors.

Miami Marlins Jazz Chisholm is known for his confident personality.

On January 30, San Diego Studios revealed a teaser trailer announcing Chisholm as the game’s cover athlete, putting him in the company of names such as Fernando Tatis Jr, Aaron Judge, and Bryce Harper, who have all served as the face of the series before.

Chisholm responded, “Started from the Bahamas now we here! This is more story of how I got in the game.”

In the trailer, Chisholm spoke about his upbringing, playing 6v6 sandlot baseball in the Bahamas.

“We all got that spark inside us to swing for the fences and shock the system.”

MLB The Show YouTuber Scann responded, “absolutely legendary cover.”

Fellow MLB The Show content creator OhChev added, “it looks dope.”

San Diego Studios also announced cross-play and progression returns in MLB The Show 23.

Players can begin pre-ordering on February 6, and the game officially launches on March 28 for PlayStation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

We will bring the latest updates as they become available for the upcoming baseball sim.