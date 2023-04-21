MLB The Show 23 Moonshot Mile-High event: requirements, rewards, more

MLB The Show 23 brought back a fan-favorite event, offering must-have rewards. Here is everything you need to know about the Moonshot Mile-High event.

San Diego Studio decided to remove its power-creep system in MLB The Show 23, which slowly drip-fed higher overall players until finally releasing the best cards at the end of a game’s lifestyle. Sets and Seasons is a new Diamond Dynasty system that allows 99 overalls cards to be earned on day one.

Seasons run from around six to eight weeks, and players can only build squads made up of specific Set items within that time frame. So even though players will have the game’s best players, this system constantly creates new squads throughout the year.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the first Moonshot event in MLB The Show 23.

MLB The Show 23 Moonshot Mile-High event requirements

Moonshot events heavily favor hitters, typically resulting in outrageously high-scoring games. In the Mile-High iteration of Moonshot, every game takes place at Coors Field. Colorado’s baseball stadium has the highest elevation of any US baseball field at 5200 feet, making it even easier to mash home runs into the Denver skyline.

In MLB The Show 22, these were the event rules for Moonshot. The developers did not provide any restrictions for this year’s first event, but we expect them to look similar.

Potential event rules:

Any Hitters

Common Pitchers

3-inning games

Difficulty: All-Star

MLB The Show 23 Moonshot Mile-High event rewards

Fittingly, San Diego Studio revealed 97 overall Dante Bichette as the reward for winning 20 games in the event. And, 97 overall, Todd Helton is unlocked after walking away victorious 25 times.

The two Colorado Rockies legends don’t necessarily jump off the page but may surprise some, depending on their final stats. In MLB The Show 21, Helton’s 99 overall card had 125 contact R, 114 contact L, and 117 power R.

As for Bichette, his 99 overall MLB The Show 22 card had 125 contact against right-handed pitchers and left, as well as 125 power L.

The Moonshot event begins on April 21 at around 3 p.m. EST.