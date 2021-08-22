MLB The Show 21 6th Inning Program: Release date, Diamonds, cards, more

We are nearing the release of yet another Inning Program within MLB The Show 21, and this time around one of the players will be getting their first 99 OVR Diamond!

Inning Programs have become a staple within MLB The Show’s Diamond Dynasty game mode, as these battle pass-style rewards allow players to earn some incredible cards to improve their lineup.

With Nolan Ryan headline the 5th Inning Program, SDS has given us some clues into what players can expect with the release of the new 6th Inning Program.

We’re going to run over everything you need to know surrounding the 6th Inning Program within MLB The Show!

Advertisement

MLB The Show 21 6th Inning program release date

Fans will be able to chip away at the new Inning program when it fully releases on August 27, 2021. This is around when SDS releases the new programs, and they’re typically around a month-long, so there’s plenty of time for you to complete the event.

6th Inning program boss cards

While we don’t know the full extent what type of boss and henchman cards are going to be available for players to choose from within the 6th Inning program. San Diego Studios have given us some insight into what one of the cards will be.

They’ve noted that one of the players who’ll be getting a 99 OVR Diamond card, will be getting their first 99 OVR within the game. Players have speculated that it’ll be Baltimore Orioles’ top prospect Catcher Adley Rutschman.

Advertisement

Other notable names that we could see are Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame Pitcher, Pedro Martinez, who was one of the most dominant Pitchers during his era.

Rewards: cards, packs, Stubs, more

Within the Inning Program, players can earn a wide array of rewards and packs each time. As well, they tend to throw in some uniforms, and Road to The Show equipment for players to choose from.

Below is what we can expect the 6th Inning Program to include when it fully releases.

Ballin’ Is A Habit packs

Regular packs

Headliner packs

6th Inning Boss pack

Kitchen Sink pack

Equipment

Uniforms

Stubs

We’ll have to wait and see how all-out San Diego Studios goes with the incoming Inning Program!