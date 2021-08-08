Best prospects to trade for in MLB The Show 21 Franchise mode

Going along the rebuild route within MLB The Show 21’s Franchise mode is a great way to see your team develop, but snagging some of the top prospects is how you’re going to be able to achieve this feat.
While most players often enjoy MLB The Show‘s online mode, Diamond Dynasty, there’s a large number of players who still love Road to The Show, and Franchise mode. The latter is the classic team-based game mode, where you’ll take the role of a General Manager of an MLB club, and you’ll be tasked with leading to a championship.
Instead of taking control of a contending team right away like the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Chicago White Sox, it’s often better to pick one of the rebuilding teams, as you’ll get to witness players grow and emerge as superstars.
If you’re taking this route, we’re going to run over the best players you should be trading for within Franchise.
Best prospects to trade for in MLB The Show 21
We’re going to run over some of the best players to trade for while playing Franchise Mode in just a little bit, but before that, one of the neat aspects about The Show is there’s certain metrics players can identify signaling a top prospect.
Most of the time, the top 50-100 prospects will have a red arrow next to their name on the trade menu, and another way to note a good player to trade for is taking into consideration their age and potential.
If the player is under 25 and has potential above B, then more often than not, they’re going to develop into a solid piece for your Franchise roster.
Below are some of the best prospects within Franchise mode sorted by position.
|Player
|Team
|Rating
|Forrest Whitley
|Houston Astros
|69
|Alex Manoah
|Toronto Blue Jays
|76
|Josiah Gray
|Washington Nationals
|61
|Mackenzie Gore
|San Diego Padres
|68
|Matt Manning
|Detroit Tigers
|67
|Sam Huff
|Texas Rangers
|61
|Christian Pache
|Atlanta Braves
|75
|Bryson Scott
|Philadelphia Phillies
|71
|Chase Strumpf
|Chicago Cubs
|68
|Keibert Ruiz
|Washington Nationals
|67
|Garrett Crochet
|Chicago White Sox
|72
|Robert Puason
|Oakland A’s
|71
|Dylan Carlson
|St. Louis Cardinals
|70
|Freddy Peralta
|Milwaukee Brewers
|81
|Andrew Vaughn
|Chicago White Sox
|66
|Gavin Lux
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|74
|Adley Rutschman
|Baltimore Orioles
|70
There’s more prospects that we didn’t run over, but for the most part, these are the ones you should be targeting within MLB The Show 21.
