Best prospects to trade for in MLB The Show 21 Franchise mode

Going along the rebuild route within MLB The Show 21’s Franchise mode is a great way to see your team develop, but snagging some of the top prospects is how you’re going to be able to achieve this feat.

While most players often enjoy MLB The Show‘s online mode, Diamond Dynasty, there’s a large number of players who still love Road to The Show, and Franchise mode. The latter is the classic team-based game mode, where you’ll take the role of a General Manager of an MLB club, and you’ll be tasked with leading to a championship.

Instead of taking control of a contending team right away like the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Chicago White Sox, it’s often better to pick one of the rebuilding teams, as you’ll get to witness players grow and emerge as superstars.

If you’re taking this route, we’re going to run over the best players you should be trading for within Franchise.

Best prospects to trade for in MLB The Show 21

We’re going to run over some of the best players to trade for while playing Franchise Mode in just a little bit, but before that, one of the neat aspects about The Show is there’s certain metrics players can identify signaling a top prospect.

Most of the time, the top 50-100 prospects will have a red arrow next to their name on the trade menu, and another way to note a good player to trade for is taking into consideration their age and potential.

If the player is under 25 and has potential above B, then more often than not, they’re going to develop into a solid piece for your Franchise roster.

Below are some of the best prospects within Franchise mode sorted by position.

Player Team Rating Forrest Whitley Houston Astros 69 Alex Manoah Toronto Blue Jays 76 Josiah Gray Washington Nationals 61 Mackenzie Gore San Diego Padres 68 Matt Manning Detroit Tigers 67 Sam Huff Texas Rangers 61 Christian Pache Atlanta Braves 75 Bryson Scott Philadelphia Phillies 71 Chase Strumpf Chicago Cubs 68 Keibert Ruiz Washington Nationals 67 Garrett Crochet Chicago White Sox 72 Robert Puason Oakland A’s 71 Dylan Carlson St. Louis Cardinals 70 Freddy Peralta Milwaukee Brewers 81 Andrew Vaughn Chicago White Sox 66 Gavin Lux Los Angeles Dodgers 74 Adley Rutschman Baltimore Orioles 70

There’s more prospects that we didn’t run over, but for the most part, these are the ones you should be targeting within MLB The Show 21.